Kamala Harris Hits Campaign Trail To Flip Tennessee Congressional Seat

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail to flip Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District blue ahead of the state’s special election.

On Tuesday (November 18), Harris made a campaign stop in Nashville, where she spoke to a crowd of over 200 volunteers at Hadley Park Pavilion, urging voters to support Democratic nominee Aftyn Behn in the December 2 election, per USA Today.

“This is about you. This is about your future. This is about your country,” Harris said, prompting the crowd to respond, “The people!”

Behn is running against Republican Matt Van Epps and three independent candidates to fill the seat vacated by GOP Rep. Mark Green, who resigned in July for a private-sector job. Early voting is underway in 14 counties.

Other high-profile Democrats, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett, DNC Chair Ken Martin, and activist David Hogg, have also campaigned with Behn as the party attempts to flip the deeply Republican district. Trump carried most counties in the 7th District by three- or four-to-one margins, and Green won reelection by 22 points in 2024.

During a tele-town hall last week, Trump urged voters to back Van Epps, a move from the president that Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell says signals Democratic momentum.

“If the President of the United States is having to stump for a candidate in Tennessee, that should tell you the Democratic candidate is gaining momentum,” Campbell said. “We’re going to show the country what happens when you organize in the South.”

After campaigning on Tuesday, Harris drew a crowd of more than 2,300 in Nashville for an event promoting her new book, “107 Days,” which recounts her 2024 presidential campaign.