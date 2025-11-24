type here...
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Tenders Her Resignation After Defying Trump

By Roz Edward
MAGA poster child turned turned and staunch Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene tendered her resignation from Congress following months of feuding with Donald Trump, fueled by her rejection of the party line on the Epstein files and participating in an eye-opening conversation on the liberal talks show “The View.” Greem said in a stamen that her resignation would be effective on Jan.5, 2026, adding that she intended to spend more time with the people she loves.

Reports circling around Washington in the hallowed halls of Congress say Greene grew disillusioned with the current state of Congress, calling it beholden to monied interests rather than everyday Americans’ needs. She cited not only a loss of alignment with party leadership but also a refusal to back down on controversial issues such as healthcare, immigration, and transparency around high-profile investigations. Greene’s resignation and the public rift between her and Trump mark a notable shift in the MAGA political landscape, indicating broader divisions within the party and a reevaluation of priorities for some conservative lawmakers.

