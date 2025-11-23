Eddie Murphy to Receive 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award

America’s Highest Honor For A Career In Film To Be Presented

On April 18, 2026, At Gala Tribute To Benefit AFI’s Arts And Education Initiatives

The American Film Institute (AFI) Board of Trustees announced today that Eddie Murphy will receive the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award, America’s highest honor for a career in film. The award will be presented at a Gala Tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18, 2026.

“Eddie Murphy is an American icon,” said Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees. “A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike, and AFI is proud to honor him with the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award.”

The American Film Institute is a nonprofit organization with a mandate to champion the moving image as an art form. All proceeds from the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute Gala support AFI’s education and arts initiatives.

The official sponsor of the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award Gala dinner is Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform.

AFI Life Achievement Award Recipients

The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award Honoree joins an esteemed group of individuals who have been chosen for this distinguished honor since its inception.

1973 John Ford

1974 James Cagney

1975 Orson Welles

1976 William Wyler

1977 Bette Davis

1978 Henry Fonda

1979 Alfred Hitchcock

1980 James Stewart

1981 Fred Astaire

1982 Frank Capra

1983 John Huston

1984 Lillian Gish

1985 Gene Kelly

1986 Billy Wilder

1987 Barbara Stanwyck

1988 Jack Lemmon

1989 Gregory Peck

1990 David Lean

1991 Kirk Douglas

1992 Sidney Poitier

1993 Elizabeth Taylor

1994 Jack Nicholson

1995 Steven Spielberg

1996 Clint Eastwood

1997 Martin Scorsese

1998 Robert Wise

1999 Dustin Hoffman

2000 Harrison Ford

2001 Barbra Streisand

2002 Tom Hanks

2003 Robert De Niro

2004 Meryl Streep

2005 George Lucas

2006 Sean Connery

2007 Al Pacino

2008 Warren Beatty

2009 Michael Douglas

2010 Mike Nichols

2011 Morgan Freeman

2012 Shirley MacLaine

2013 Mel Brooks

2014 Jane Fonda

2015 Steve Martin

2016 John Williams

2017 Diane Keaton

2018 George Clooney

2019 Denzel Washington

2022 Julie Andrews

2024 Nicole Kidman

2025 Francis Ford Coppola

About Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy is the most commercially successful African-American actor in the history of the motion picture business and is one of the industry’s top five box-office performers overall. At the tender age of 64, Murphy is on the very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $100 million pictures over the past three decades, from BEVERLY HILLS COP to DADDY DAY CARE.

Currently seen in the Netflix documentary BEING EDDIE, Murphy was most recently seen starring in Amazon’s heist comedy THE PICKUP and the hit holiday film CANDY CANE LANE, as well as YOU PEOPLE for Netflix. He also starred in COMING 2 AMERICA, the long-awaited sequel to his 1988 box-office hit; as well as portraying the legendary underground comic personality Rudy Ray Moore in the Netflix biopic DOLEMITE IS MY NAME, a performance which garnered him Golden Globes nominations for Best Picture Comedy/Musical and Lead Actor Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and a Critics Choice Association nomination for Best Actor.

In 2020, he received an Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and in 2023 his contributions to film were recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association when they presented him with their highest honor, The Cecil B. DeMille Award.

In 2007, Murphy received rave reviews and critical acclaim for his portrayal of James “Thunder” Early in the DreamWorks film DREAMGIRLS, a performance which would garner him the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture as well as earning him his first Academy Award® nomination in the same category.

He is also the voice of Donkey in the Oscar®-winning animated film SHREK and its sequel, SHREK 2, which is the top-grossing animated film of all time. Murphy won an Annie Award and earned BAFTA and MTV Movie Award nominations for his performance in the first SHREK and will reprise the role of Donkey in the forthcoming next installment of the hugely successful franchise.

Murphy began his career as a stand-up comedian over 45 years ago. In 1980, at the age of 19, he joined the cast of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, and has since gone on to establish a successful career on the big screen.

His films have been among the highest-grossing comedies in the industry, including 48 HRS., TRADING PLACES, DR. DOLITTLE, COMING TO AMERICA and the BEVERLY HILLS COP franchise. Murphy garnered Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy for his performances in BEVERLY HILLS COP, TRADING PLACES and 48 HRS.

In 1989, Murphy made his directorial debut with HARLEM NIGHTS, a period comedy he also wrote and starred in, opposite Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx. In addition, Murphy starred in and produced the hit comedy LIFE, co-starring Martin Lawrence, and starred opposite Steve Martin in the comedy BOWFINGER. He was also the voice of Mushu the Dragon in the successful animated epic MULAN.

In 1996, Murphy portrayed seven different characters in the worldwide box office smash THE NUTTY PROFESSOR, for which he received another Golden Globe Award nomination. He added a character to play a total of eight roles in the sequel, NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS, co-starring Janet Jackson. He has also starred in DR. DOLITTLE 2, DADDY DAY CARE, the romantic comedy NORBIT, in which he played three characters as well as serving as the film’s producer and screenwriter, the caper comedy TOWER HEIST opposite Ben Stiller, and the drama MR. CHURCH.

