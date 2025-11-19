DeKalb County Rallies Resources to Support Families Facing Economic Hardship

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, alongside members of the Board of Commissioners, county department leaders, and key community partners, came together to address the economic challenges impacting families across the county. Representatives from Human Services, Community Development, the DeKalb Housing Authority, and the DeKalb County School District joined the CEO to outline programs and a coordinated plan to support residents.

Highlights:

• DeKalb County will pay off all outstanding student meal debt, clearing $16,530.68 for 1,818 students so every child can focus on learning.

• DeKalb County has invested $400,000 in two holiday food distributions to support residents.

• This Saturday at 10 AM, 800 food boxes will be distributed at three DeKalb locations in partnership with Midwest Food Bank.

• DeKalb launched the Farm Fresh Mobile Market, bringing locally grown produce to South DeKalb seniors, recreation centers and select schools.

• DeKalb County CEO in partnership with DeKalb County Department of Human Services released the DeKalb County Assistance Resource Assistance Guide to connect residents with food, housing, utility, healthcare and financial support. (www.resourcesindekalb.com)

• DeKalb partners with MARTA to distribute turkeys this Friday at noon at Kensington Station for residents who rely on public transit.

• DeKalb is exploring year-round strategies to support residents facing food insecurity in partnership with local food pantries and community organizations.

• DeKalb County announces the availability of 5.5 million dollars in HOME-ARP funding to address housing instability for homeless residents, survivors of violence and vulnerable families. Residents seeking HOME-ARP assistance can apply through the DeKalb Coordinated Entry System by calling (404) 687-3500 Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM.