Martha Stewart Joins Dr. Dre And Snoop Dogg As Newest Brand Partner For Still G.I.N. By Dre And Snoop

Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop announces renowned lifestyle authority Martha Stewart as its newest brand partner, marking a new chapter in the celebrated friendship between the lifestyle icon and Snoop Dogg. Stewart will join Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in promoting the ultra-premium spirit while sharing her signature Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop cocktail recipes and entertaining expertise.

A self-described late convert to the spirit, Stewart credits Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop with transforming her perspective on gin. The ultra-premium spirit’s exceptional drinkability and mixability inspired her to experiment extensively, developing creative cocktail recipes that showcase the gin’s versatility across seasons and occasions. The new partnership represents a natural evolution of Stewart and Snoop’s longtime friendship and mutual support, with Stewart now bringing her unparalleled taste, curation and entertaining prowess to Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, creating an unexpected yet perfect collaboration.

On what makes a great gin, Stewart explained, “I think gin has to have a superior flavor. It has to be smooth and not intrusive on your senses. STILL G.I.N. is so flavorful and so aromatic. It’s my go-to spirit now and I use it in cocktails where I might have used something else before. It’s just that versatile and good.”

Stewart has curated a collection of signature Still G.I.N. cocktail recipes designed for every occasion, from sophisticated outdoor entertaining to festive holiday gatherings and intimate parties throughout the year. Her first recipe to debut is the Water Melly, an elevated take on gin & juice with a refreshing blend of fresh watermelon juice, gin, lime juice, cucumber bitters, and cane syrup that showcases the spirit’s versatility and mixability.

Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop burst onto the premium spirits scene in October 2024 as the second product from the duo’s beverage brand, following their successful Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop ready-to-drink cocktail launch. Taking its name from the timeless hit “Still D.R.E.” featuring Snoop Dogg from Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking album 2001, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop stands out as a clean, light modern gin that’s highly mixable and supremely drinkable, featuring notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander for an unforgettable aromatic finish.

The 85 proof (42.5% ABV) Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is distilled and bottled in the United States and distributed nationally for $39.99 SRP through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, the largest beverage distributor in the U.S.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 101 lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Amazon.com and The World of Martha Stewart and an extensive retail network, Martha is the “go-to” authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg launched their namesake spirits brand in 2024 to instant success, with no signs of stopping. The iconic duo recently followed up its first release in this space – the innovative, award-winning canned cocktail line, Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop – with another acclaimed effort: their first pure premium bottled spirit, Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, which went on to take Masters Medal honors at the 2025 Gin Masters Awards. Paying homage to “Still D.R.E.” – the signature hit from Dre’s groundbreaking 2001 album featuring an immortal Snoop performance – Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop proves the ultimate clean, modern light gin, artisanally distilled in the U.S.A. to be defiantly smooth and supremely mixable.

Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop marks a natural evolution for the legendary pair. Long associated with gin throughout their reign as game-changing entertainer-entrepreneurs, to create their latest co-venture they took initial inspiration from Snoop Dogg’s timeless hit song “Gin and Juice” – which Dr. Dre produced for Snoop’s debut album Doggystyle. Distributed nationally by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, both Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop and Still G.I.N by Dre and Snoop are available at major U.S. retailers and liquor stores. www.bydreandsnoop.com