type here...
Digital DailyNational News

James Pickens Jr. Reveals He’s Cancer-Free After Prostate Diagnosis

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.
Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr. has revealed that he is now cancer-free after announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis, per ABC News.

The actor initially shared his diagnosis during a public service announcement at the end of Thursday’s (November 13) Grey’s Anatomy episode. Pickens emphasized the importance of early screenings, particularly for Black men.

“I’m living proof that early detection works,” he said in the message, directing viewers to Black Health Matters for more information.

Pickens, who plays Dr. Richard Webber on the ABC drama, revealed his cancer as his character faces a similar storyline on the show. An MRI and biopsy confirmed that Pickens had a tumor after he experienced elevated PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels in early 2024 and January 2025.

The actor said he opted for a radical prostatectomy, performed robotically, noting that his cancer was caught early.

“Prostate cancer has run through my family. My father had it. Several of his brothers had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it,” Pickens told Black Health Matters.

On Sunday (November 16), Pickens took to Instagram to confirm that he was cancer-free, receiving an outpouring of support from fans.

“Hi Friends, I’m blessed and grateful to be cancer-free. Thanks so much for all the love and support! Get checked! 🙏🏾♥️” Pickens wrote.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
J. Pharoah Doss: The war on drug boats
Next article
The Carr Report: 10 types of broke—and how to break free from every one of them

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.