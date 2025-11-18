James Pickens Jr. Reveals He’s Cancer-Free After Prostate Diagnosis

The actor initially shared his diagnosis during a public service announcement at the end of Thursday’s (November 13) Grey’s Anatomy episode. Pickens emphasized the importance of early screenings, particularly for Black men.

“I’m living proof that early detection works,” he said in the message, directing viewers to Black Health Matters for more information.

Pickens, who plays Dr. Richard Webber on the ABC drama, revealed his cancer as his character faces a similar storyline on the show. An MRI and biopsy confirmed that Pickens had a tumor after he experienced elevated PSA (prostate-specific antigen) levels in early 2024 and January 2025.

The actor said he opted for a radical prostatectomy, performed robotically, noting that his cancer was caught early.

“Prostate cancer has run through my family. My father had it. Several of his brothers had it. I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it,” Pickens told Black Health Matters.

On Sunday (November 16), Pickens took to Instagram to confirm that he was cancer-free, receiving an outpouring of support from fans.

“Hi Friends, I’m blessed and grateful to be cancer-free. Thanks so much for all the love and support! Get checked! 🙏🏾♥️” Pickens wrote.