Black Mom Delayed Care, Snubbed By Nurse While Screaming In Pain From Labor

A viral video showing a Black woman screaming in pain as she waits to be admitted at a Dallas hospital while in active labor has sparked outrage online and allegations of medical racism.

In the video, shared by TikTok user Kash, the pregnant woman, identified as Karrie Jones, wailed in pain over a wheelchair as a nurse conducted intake questions at the Dallas Regional Medical Center.

“Y’all treat all your patients like this or just the Black ones?” Kash, Jones’ mother, asked as the nurse appeared to ignore her daughter’s pain.

At one point during the video, Jones tried to tell the nurse that the baby was “in her a**,” while her mother pleaded, “Are y’all for real right now? Does she have to give birth in a chair?”

Kash noted that Jones was left in the waiting area for “more than 30 minutes,” and her grandson was born “12 minutes later.”

“The delivery was awful,” the grandmother wrote.