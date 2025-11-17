type here...
Gocha Hawkins to Donate 100 Thanksgiving Dinners to Families in Need

Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

November 17, 2025 – Gocha Hawkins, the celebrated restaurateur and star of popular reality shows, is set to spread the spirit of gratitude this holiday season by donating 100 Thanksgiving dinners to families in need. This charitable event will take place on November 19 at 7 PM EST at Gocha’s Tapas Bar, located in Southwest Atlanta.

With a mission to give back to the community and particularly help families affected by the government shutdown and SNAP benefits, Hawkins understands the importance of releasing the pressure of providing food on a holiday center around eating. Each dinner will include traditional Thanksgiving favorites, ensuring that families experience the warmth and joy of the season despite any challenges they may be facing.

“Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and togetherness. I feel incredibly blessed to be able to help those in our community who may be struggling,” said Gocha Hawkins. “I hope this dinner brings some comfort and joy to to the community and reminds us all of the importance of kindness and support.”

The event is open to families in need, and registration is encouraged to ensure that everyone has a chance to partake in this special evening. Families can sign up on a first come first serve basis at gochastapasbar.com, and click the link, “Thanksgiving”.

