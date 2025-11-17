Fulton County Announces Winter Farmer’s Market for Seniors

Fulton County is launching local farmer’s markets at four senior centers to support older adults affected by delays in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits following the recent government shutdown.

As part of the county’s SNAP Crisis Response Plan, all seniors are welcome, with priority given to those receiving SNAP.

The Winter Farmer’s Markets will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Center

6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Friday, November 21, 2025

Helene S. Mills Senior Center

515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Monday, November 24, 2025

H.J.C. Bowden Senior Center

2885 Church Street, East Point, GA 30344

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Harriet G. Darnell Senior Center

677 Fairburn Road NW

Atlanta, GA 30331

For more information about upcoming Fulton Fresh initiatives, click here or call the STARline at 404-613-6000.