Family Statement on the Updated Condition of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

The family of Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., wishes to clarify his current medical condition following inaccurate media reports. Reverend Jackson is in stable condition and is breathing without the assistance of machines. He remains under the care of physicians as he manages progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder with which he was diagnosed in April. Contrary to specific reports, he is not on life support.

“In fact, today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season,” said his son, Yusef Jackson.

The family is grateful for the dedicated medical team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Reverend Jackson is receiving appropriate treatment. The Jackson family extends heartfelt appreciation for the many prayers and kind messages offered during this time.

# # #

About Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Founded by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., the Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international membership organization fighting for social change. Yusef D. Jackson, the Chief Operating Officer, is now leading the organization’s long-standing mission to protect, defend, and gain civil rights by leveling economic and educational opportunities and ensuring social justice and peace.