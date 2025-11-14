type here...
National News

What The Newly-Released Jeffrey Epstein Emails Say About Donald Trump

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.
Newly released emails from Jeffrey Epstein reveal what President Donald Trump may have known about the disgraced financier’s sexual misconduct, per HuffPost.

On Wednesday (November 12), Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails, sent between 2011 and 2019, as part of a committee investigation into Epstein’s network.

In one message, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls” because he had asked Ghislaine Maxwell, another convicted child sex trafficker, “to stop.”

A second email shows Epstein referring to Trump as “the dog that hasn’t barked.” The email also alleges Trump “spent hours” with one of Epstein’s victims.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell.

Another message suggests Trump asked Epstein to resign from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The messages were among thousands of documents obtained by the committee from the Epstein estate and had not been made public before, Democrats said.

“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or prior knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity, calling related accusations a “Democrat hoax.” Epstein and Trump were acquaintances in the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump has said he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after “a falling-out” over his behavior.

Epstein was convicted of felony solicitation of prostitution involving a minor in 2008 and later charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors before dying by suicide in a New York jail. Maxwell, his longtime associate, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding his abuse of underage girls.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
College Park to Cut Ribbon on The Ivy at College Park — A New Chapter for Affordable, High-Quality Housing in Metro Atlanta

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.