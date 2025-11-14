What The Newly-Released Jeffrey Epstein Emails Say About Donald Trump

On Wednesday (November 12), Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails, sent between 2011 and 2019, as part of a committee investigation into Epstein’s network.

In one message, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls” because he had asked Ghislaine Maxwell, another convicted child sex trafficker, “to stop.”

A second email shows Epstein referring to Trump as “the dog that hasn’t barked.” The email also alleges Trump “spent hours” with one of Epstein’s victims.

“I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell.

Another message suggests Trump asked Epstein to resign from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The messages were among thousands of documents obtained by the committee from the Epstein estate and had not been made public before, Democrats said.

“These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing or prior knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity, calling related accusations a “Democrat hoax.” Epstein and Trump were acquaintances in the 1990s and early 2000s. Trump has said he banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago after “a falling-out” over his behavior.

Epstein was convicted of felony solicitation of prostitution involving a minor in 2008 and later charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors before dying by suicide in a New York jail. Maxwell, his longtime associate, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding his abuse of underage girls.