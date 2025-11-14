What Happens Now That Government Shutdown Is Over

On Wednesday (November 12), President Donald Trump signed a short-term funding bill that passed through the House following a deal struck between Republicans and a group of moderate Democrats.

The government will now resume operations, and federal workers will return to work after more than 42 days, but the historic shutdown will have lingering impacts.

Airports are likely to remain strained as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to deal with staffing shortages. Many younger air traffic controllers quit during the shutdown, while older ones retired early, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

At the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), more than 40 days of unprocessed mail and delayed tax returns await workers, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must restart testing labs and restore food safety inspections. Meanwhile, NASA engineers returning to padlocked facilities say they’re still uncertain about the future of shuttered research programs.

The National Park Service (NPS) will also face its own cleanup from vandalism, trash, and damaged trails.

Roughly 1.4 million federal employees either worked without pay or were furloughed. While back pay is guaranteed, it could take several days or longer for agencies to process payments, especially since many HR staffers were also furloughed or laid off.

“Until we get paid, everyone’s going to still have those same financial stressors,” Ben Emmel, president of the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers Local 1921, said.

The shutdown also disrupted programs that millions rely on, including food stamps and energy assistance. Some states are expected to issue full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits within days, while others may take up to a week.

Economic fallout may also continue. Employment and growth reports for September and October were never completed, leaving gaps in critical data used by the Federal Reserve and businesses to gauge the economy.

Uncertainty still lies ahead as the bill signed by Trump only keeps the government open through January. Another shutdown could arrive early next year.

“There’s no back to normal in this deal because all it does is kick the can until January 30,” Max Stier, president of the nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service, said.

“It’s like returning to your house after a hurricane, only to see another storm forming on the horizon,” he added.

Following the record-long shutdown, many federal workers are considering leaving the job sector.

“This has been the worst six weeks I can remember,” one longtime USDA employee said. “I can’t afford to go through this again — mentally or financially.”