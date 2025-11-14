type here...
National News

Morgan Freeman Threatens Legal Action Against AI Voice Cloning

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.
Morgan Freeman is taking a stand against people using AI to recreate his voice.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Freeman, 88, condemned the use of AI-generated versions of his voice, calling it unethical and illegal.

“I’m a little PO’d, you know,” Freeman said. “I’m like any other actor: don’t mimic me with falseness. I don’t appreciate it, and I get paid for doing stuff like that — so if you’re gonna do it without me, you’re robbing me.”

Freeman, who has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, told The Independent that his legal team has been “very, very busy” investigating unauthorized uses of his voice in online videos, advertisements, and AI applications.

The Oscar-winning actor also issued a sharp opinion about the growing trend of AI-generated performers, including “Tilly Norwood,” a fully digital actress created by a production studio.

“Nobody likes her because she’s not real — and that takes the part of a real person. It’s not going to work out very well in movies or television,” he said.

Freeman, known for his iconic roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Bruce Almighty, and The Dark Knight trilogy, has also lent his distinctive narration to countless documentaries and commercials. The actor said his voice is a part of his livelihood.

“Don’t steal my voice,” he said. “That’s me.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
What The Newly-Released Jeffrey Epstein Emails Say About Donald Trump

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.