Morgan Freeman Threatens Legal Action Against AI Voice Cloning

In a new interview with The Guardian, Freeman, 88, condemned the use of AI-generated versions of his voice, calling it unethical and illegal.

“I’m a little PO’d, you know,” Freeman said. “I’m like any other actor: don’t mimic me with falseness. I don’t appreciate it, and I get paid for doing stuff like that — so if you’re gonna do it without me, you’re robbing me.”

Freeman, who has one of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood, told The Independent that his legal team has been “very, very busy” investigating unauthorized uses of his voice in online videos, advertisements, and AI applications.

The Oscar-winning actor also issued a sharp opinion about the growing trend of AI-generated performers, including “Tilly Norwood,” a fully digital actress created by a production studio.

“Nobody likes her because she’s not real — and that takes the part of a real person. It’s not going to work out very well in movies or television,” he said.

Freeman, known for his iconic roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Bruce Almighty, and The Dark Knight trilogy, has also lent his distinctive narration to countless documentaries and commercials. The actor said his voice is a part of his livelihood.

“Don’t steal my voice,” he said. “That’s me.”