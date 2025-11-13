type here...
National News

‘Trust Is Earned’: Kamala Harris Shares Recipe For Leadership & Politics

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.
When asked about declining public trust, Harris emphasized the importance of optimism amid “darkness.”

“In the midst of this darkness,” Harris said, “I hope people are reminded of the light they carry that cannot be diminished by any one person or election.”

The “107 Days” author noted that trust is an important part of the recipe for successful leadership in American politics.

“Trust is earned. It’s not a given, and it’s reciprocal—you give it, you receive it,” Harris said.

During the podcast, Harris also spoke about how food played a large role in her multicultural upbringing.

“Food was love, it was science, it was culture,” she said.

Shyamala Gopalan Harris, the former VP’s late mother, who was a breast cancer researcher, taught Harris early that “if you like to eat good food, you better learn how to cook,” she recalled.

For Harris, cooking also serves as an act of connection. Harris said she would make her “world-famous Bolognese” in the vice president’s residence, sometimes freezing portions for her husband, Doug Emhoff, while traveling for work.

“There’s nothing like preparing a plate for someone and placing it in front of them,” she said. “It’s a gesture of kindness.”

Previous article
Chadwick Boseman To Be Posthumously Honored With Walk Of Fame Star

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.