‘Trust Is Earned’: Kamala Harris Shares Recipe For Leadership & Politics

When asked about declining public trust, Harris emphasized the importance of optimism amid “darkness.”

“In the midst of this darkness,” Harris said, “I hope people are reminded of the light they carry that cannot be diminished by any one person or election.”

The “107 Days” author noted that trust is an important part of the recipe for successful leadership in American politics.

“Trust is earned. It’s not a given, and it’s reciprocal—you give it, you receive it,” Harris said.

During the podcast, Harris also spoke about how food played a large role in her multicultural upbringing.

“Food was love, it was science, it was culture,” she said.

Shyamala Gopalan Harris, the former VP’s late mother, who was a breast cancer researcher, taught Harris early that “if you like to eat good food, you better learn how to cook,” she recalled.

For Harris, cooking also serves as an act of connection. Harris said she would make her “world-famous Bolognese” in the vice president’s residence, sometimes freezing portions for her husband, Doug Emhoff, while traveling for work.

“There’s nothing like preparing a plate for someone and placing it in front of them,” she said. “It’s a gesture of kindness.”