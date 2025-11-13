type here...
Chadwick Boseman To Be Posthumously Honored With Walk Of Fame Star

By Black Information Network
Late actor Chadwick Boseman is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to ABC News, Boseman, best known for his trailblazing role as King T’Challa in Black Panther, will be posthumously honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on November 20.

The ceremony is set to celebrate Boseman’s life and legacy more than five years after his death from colon cancer in 2020 at age 43. Director Ryan Coogler and Viola Davis, Boseman’s co-star on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, are scheduled to speak at the ceremony. Simone Ledward-Boseman, the actor’s widow, will accept the honor on his behalf.

Boseman’s film career began with a supporting role as NFL player Floyd Little in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. He gained critical acclaim for portraying civil rights and cultural icons, including baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 and soul singer James Brown in Get On Up.

The actor earned critical acclaim for his role in 2018’s Black Panther, the first Marvel film led by a predominantly Black cast and director. The movie became a cultural phenomenon and a box-office success, earning over $1.3 billion worldwide.

Boseman also appeared in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Following his death, Boseman received a posthumous Primetime Emmy Award for his voice performance as an alternate-universe T’Challa in Marvel’s animated series What If…?

Outside the Marvel universe, Boseman also starred in 21 Bridges, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a performance that earned him posthumous Oscar and Golden Globe nominations.

