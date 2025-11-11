One of Metro Atlanta’s Largest Thanksgiving Giveaways to Provide Meals for 4,000 Families

Annual event returns for the fifth year to help address rising food insecurity across the region



For the fifth consecutive year, 1-800TruckWreck, powered by Witherite Law Group, is teaming up with V-103 The People’s Station: The Big Tigger Morning Show and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to distribute free turkeys to 4,000 Atlanta-area families ahead of Thanksgiving.



The annual Turkey Giveaway will take place Thursday, Nov. 20, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038. During the drive through event, 4,000 families will each receive one free turkey – over $100,000 in donations sponsored by 1-800TruckWreck.



The giveaway is free and open to the public with no registration required. Turkeys will be

distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees are asked to remain in their

vehicles to ensure a smooth and safe distribution process.



According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 1 in 8 Georgians (12.8%) experience food

insecurity – driven by economic challenges such as unemployment, low wages and housing

costs. The annual Turkey Giveaway is part of 1-800TruckWreck’s ongoing commitment to

supporting communities facing these challenges.



“As food insecurity continues to rise, many families are relying on food banks and community programs just to get by,” said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and owner of 1 800TruckWreck. “We are grateful to once again stand alongside our partners to help ease that burden. Our goal is to ensure families can share a meal and a moment of peace this Thanksgiving.”



The Turkey Giveaway has become one of the largest Thanksgiving distribution efforts in metro Atlanta, serving thousands of residents each year since its launch in 2020.