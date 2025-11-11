Obama Surprises Dozens Of Veterans On Honor Flight For Veterans Day

Former President Barack Obama gave a group of veterans an unforgettable Veterans Day surprise.
According to CBS News, Obama boarded an Honor Flight from Madison, Wisconsin moments after it landed at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to greet 79 Korean and Vietnam War veterans and their families as they arrived to visit Washington’s war memorials.
“Hello, everybody,” Obama’s voice boomed over the loudspeaker, prompting gasps and cheers from the plane’s passengers. “I just wanted to say thank you.”
The former president shook hands with each veteran as they exited the plane and presented them with a Presidential Challenge Coin, a symbol of personal gratitude for their service.
“Ahead of Veterans Day, I was honored to welcome a flight of veterans and their families as they arrived in D.C.,” Obama said in a statement. “To all those who bravely served our country, thank you to you and your family for your extraordinary service. The sacrifices that all of you made to protect our country will be honored, today and every day.”
Founded 20 years ago, the Honor Flight Network is a national nonprofit that provides free flights for veterans to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C. The organization, which began by serving World War II veterans, has since expanded to include those who served in Korea, Vietnam, and other conflicts. It has flown more than 317,000 veterans since its inception.
“When you come to greet our Honor Flight Veterans at DCA, you never know who might be there,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “On Saturday, our veterans from Badger Honor Flight were surprised when Barack Obama showed up to greet them.”
Army veteran Joe Parr said the experience with Obama made him emotional.
“I had tears in my eyes,” Parr said. “I just couldn’t believe that there were that many people around that remembered us and were there to greet us. It was just unbelievable.”
