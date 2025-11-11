Hawks Outlast Clippers Behind Vit Krejčí’s Career Night

The Atlanta Hawks earned a statement win over the Los Angeles Clippers, overcoming late-game pressure and flashes of brilliance from James Harden to secure one of their most complete victories of the season. Behind a career night from Vit Krejčí who buried eight three-pointers and delivered clutch moments down the stretch, leading the Hawks to a 105-102 victory.

After the game, coach Quin Snyder spoke about his team’s ability to stay the course even when offensive rhythm was hard to find early. “Just the flow of the game,” he said. “I thought for us it was challenging because we couldn’t really get going from the shots that I thought were there. We talked about it in timeouts just hang in there, keep the family together and eventually, we started to make a few. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but against a team like that, you have to stay connected.”

Snyder also praised the collective effort required to pull out a close game against a star-laden Clippers squad led by James Harden. “When you have a player like James on the floor, it’s tough to win close games he’s such an artist,” Snyder noted. “But we made our share of plays, and we made them collectively. That’s what made it meaningful everyone contributed, and in spite of some mistakes, we found a way.”

No player embodied that resilience more than Krejčí who erupted for a career-high eight made threes, including a go-ahead dagger in the final minutes.

“It was a lot of fun,” Krejčí said postgame, smiling wide. “Once we started getting stops and running, that’s when we’re at our best. That’s how we want to play — fast, guard hard, talk on defense. At the start of the game, we couldn’t run because they kept scoring and getting offensive rebounds. But once we locked in, everything opened up.”

For Snyder, Krejčí’s breakout wasn’t just a hot shooting nigh, it was the result of sustained mental toughness and preparation. “He’s one of those guys who’s always working,” Snyder said. “A few days ago, we talked about how much confidence I have in him. The whole ‘stay ready’ thing can sound cliché, but he’s done it — physically and mentally. You saw the result tonight. The shooting was great, but his defense and competitiveness were what stood out.”

The Hawks also leaned heavily on the steadying presence of Kristaps Porziņģis, who has continued to find his rhythm in Snyder’s system. “He settles us,” Snyder said. “We want to play with pace, but not every possession is a sprint. There are moments where we need to play through him — he can score, draw fouls, or make plays for others. His teammates trust him, and I think his ceiling is still higher than what we’ve seen.”

With Trae Young still sidelined, the Hawks’ supporting cast has been forced to expand its playmaking responsibilities. Snyder singled out Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels for their composure and decision-making in the halfcourt. “You always miss a player of Trae’s caliber, but there’s a silver lining,” Snyder said. “We’ve needed playmaking from other spots, and Jalen’s decisions tonight were the best he’s made all year. He was under control, using his strength and balance, and when he plays that way, the game slows down for him.”