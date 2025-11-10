Trump Wants SNAP Money Back; Georgians to Get Payments Tomorrow

Confusion continues to build around the nations as the Trump Administration fights against Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit payments made to recipients since federal judges ordered November payments be made to eligible recipients.

But on Friday, Nov. 7 the Supreme Court granted a request to pause full payments while the appeals court considers the issue. States that began issuing payments after the earlier ruling are being directed to “immediately undo” any actions they have made to fully fund the SNAP.

The Trump administration is ordering states that are sending full SNAP payments with absorbing the costs of the federal programs themselves and theatening them with financial penalties.

In lights of the discourse, the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) on Sunday, Nov. 9, announced it will issue partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November to eligible Georgians.

SNAP recipients will receive up to 65% of their regular benefit amount, based on their household income and applicable deductions. All other SNAP benefits will go out on the usual schedule for the rest of the month.

Georgians whose distribution dates have passed will receive their benefits by Tuesday, according to DHS.

The government shutdown was expected to force a delay in SNAP benefit payments and impose politically induced hardships on individuals and families as they approach Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 8, that any such payments were “unauthorized” and sending full payments “may result in USDA taking various actions, including cancellation of the Federal share of State administrative costs and holding

The suspension which was to go into effect on November 1, followed an Oct. 28 online directive from the USDA, which stated: “Bottom line, the well has run dry … At this time, there will be no benefits issued on November 1. We are approaching an inflection point for Senate Democrats.”

The Trump administration maintained that it would not tap into its nearly $5 billion contingency fund to provide benefits to families receiving SNAP, but the court’s ruling to orders the administration to tap into funds to continue funding the program through November. The administration previously said it had no plans to dive into the billions of dollars in contingency funds before the rulings.