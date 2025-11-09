Cynthia A. Baldwin: Is this your America?

A country where masked, armed troops roam the streets of our cities arresting and deporting people without due process. A country where the president uses our Department of Justice to hound his political foes for his own vindictive reasons. A country where the president is a convicted felon and where he pardoned or commuted the sentences of all persons convicted in the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol involving loss of life.

A country where the president tears down part of the people’s White House without consulting anyone.

A country where the president rapes the country by charging the American people 230 million taxpayer dollars for pursuing him for wrongs he committed.

A country where the president not only failed to place his business interests in a blind trust while holding the office of President (as all his predecessors have done), but also enriches his business holdings by having foreign governments spend at his hotels and pay monthly fees to his business through condo ownership.

A country whose president and his family shamelessly promoted the $Trump meme coin and cryptocurrency business enriching himself by over 1 billion dollars by some estimates.

A country where the president prevents the press from covering his administration if they don’t write what he wants them to.

A country where the president takes funds away from news media that are independent, leaving many people in rural areas without news sources.

A country where the president, without informing Congress, uses our military to blow up boats in international waters alleging that they are drug boats.

A country in which the majority party in Congress has abdicated its responsibility to be a check on the executive branch.

A country in which members of the Supreme Court, who enjoy lifetime tenure so they can do their jobs without fear and independent of the Executive and Legislative branches, appear to be making partisan decisions.

A country in which the president has tried to sanitize slavery and signed an Executive Order that states that the Smithsonian Institution had “come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology” and “promoted narratives that portray American and Western values as inherently harmful and oppressive.”

A country in which the government has dismantled all of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and threatens the funding of universities that have diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

A country in which the president takes away free speech and academic freedom from universities because he only wants them to teach in agreement with his policies.

A country in which the president will spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a luxury plane for himself while taking food out of the mouths of children and health care from our most vulnerable.

A country in which the president wants to extend tax breaks for his wealthy friends while taking away financial supports for the poor.

A country where the president will fire thousands of federal workers who are providing services for the American people.

A country where the president actively pursues the Nobel Peace Prize before actually achieving peace in Gaza or Ukraine or anywhere else.

A country where the president tries to curry favor with the military by paying them during the government shutdown while threatening either to fire or not to give back pay to other federal workers.

A country where the president will accept a private donation from one of his supporters to pay the United States Armed Forces during a government shutdown.

A country where the president does not become the Comforter- in-Chief for the people suffering from disasters in Alaska and other parts of our country.

A country where the president has withdrawn the United States from the United Nations’ World Health Organization which helps countries respond to infectious disease outbreaks and other public health outbreaks.

A country in which the president fails to realize that taking aid from vulnerable people around the world affects the health and safety of Americans.

A country where the president accuses the American people of being woke because he does not want us to be awake to how he is destroying our country.

Not only is Donald Trump not Making America Great Again, he is dismantling the great nation that we were.

Is this your America? I pray that we fight every day to assure that this is not our vision of America or the vision of America of our children or grandchildren.