type here...
Digital Daily

DeKalb County Launches Sports Commission for Tourism, Economic Growth

By Atlanta Daily World
0

Must read

Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

Elected officials, community leaders, and residents gathered on the front lawn of Chamblee City Hall to celebrate the launch of the DeKalb United Sports Commission, a joint initiative between DeKalb County Government and Discover DeKalb.

The event, which drew a lively crowd that included mayors, state representatives, and constituents, featured exhibition soccer matches from Rush Union Soccer and Georgia Soccer, symbolizing the spirit of teamwork and community that the new commission embodies.

Speakers included DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Discover DeKalb CEO James Tsismanakis, Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock, and Hilton Howell, Jr., Founder and CEO of Assembly Atlanta. Each emphasized the commission’s potential to strengthen the local economy, attract tourism, and position DeKalb as a regional hub for major sporting events including the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

“The DeKalb United Sports Commission represents an important step in uniting our cities, businesses, and residents around sports as a catalyst for economic and social progress,” said CEO Cochran-Johnson. “Together with Discover DeKalb, we are creating opportunities that strengthen our communities and expand DeKalb’s role as a key player in Georgia’s growing sports tourism industry.”

The Commission will focus on using sports as a driver for tourism, small business growth, and youth engagement through partnerships with schools, parks, and athletic organizations across the county.

For more information or to learn how to host an official World Cup Watch Party in DeKalb County ahead of FIFA 2026, visit www.dekalbunited.com

Previous article
Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. and Fulton County to host Harvest Day at aGROWKulture Urban Farm
Next article
Buying your first home: A comprehensive guide

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.