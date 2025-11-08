type here...
Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. and Fulton County to host Harvest Day at aGROWKulture Urban Farm

By Atlanta Daily World
Small multi-ethnic group of people working on humanitarian aid project

Families impacted by SNAP-benefits emergency will receive free food

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. invites residents in need of food and essential supplies to attend Harvest Day at the aGROWKulture Urban Farm on Saturday, November 8, from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy free produce tastings, farm tours, and the produce market, which features fresh fruits and vegetables grown locally. The event is absolutely free and open to the public. Special guest Kendall Rae Johnson, the youngest USDA-certified farmer in Georgia, will also be on hand to meet visitors and share insights about sustainable urban farming and sign her new book.

“It is really important that we come together to help those who are suffering due to the administration’s abuse of people who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds in order to buy food.” said Commissioner Arrington. “This is a matter of life and death, which is why earlier this week I and a majority of the Commission to spend $750,000 to support food pantries and shelters serving resident who need food.”

EVENT DETAILS

WHO:             Fulton County and Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr.

WHAT:           Harvest Day at the aGROWKulture Urban Farm — free community event offering food, supplies, farm tours, and fresh produce tastings

WHEN:          Saturday, Nov. 8, at 12 noon to 3:00 p.m.

WHERE:        aGROWKulture Urban Farm, 2925 Fairburn Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

COST:            Free and open to the public

