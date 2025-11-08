Buying your first home: A comprehensive guide

by JPMorganChase

Becoming a first-time homeowner is an exciting step toward building long-term stability and financial growth.

Whether you’re dreaming of a condo in Downtown Pittsburgh or a family starter home in the suburbs, having a solid understanding of the home-buying process can help relieve anxiety and empower you to be confident in your purchase decision. From understanding home loans to debunking homeownership myths, the path to your purchase is smoother with this trusted guide.

JPMorgan Chase has been championing first-time homebuyers for over a decade, offering financial support, educational tools, and community-based programs to make homeownership more accessible. Let’s explore five essential tips every first-time home buyer should know before embarking on this exciting milestone journey.

1. Know What You Can Afford

Before you fall in love with a home, take a clear look at your finances. Calculate your monthly income, debt, and expenses. Many first-time homeowners use a mortgage calculator to estimate what housing price and monthly payment they can afford.

Keep in mind that your mortgage isn’t the only cost. First-time homeowners often forget expenses like:

Property taxes

Homeowner’s insurance

HOA fees (if applicable)

Utilities

Ongoing maintenance and emergency repairs

Planning for these costs helps avoid surprises like a broken furnace or unexpected roof repairs. Chase’s financial tools, including a monthly budget worksheet, can help you create a plan and stay financially stable for years to come.

2. Understand the Loan Process

Understanding mortgage loans can be confusing for first-time home buyers. Your mortgage is like your monthly rent, but instead of paying a landlord, you are paying back the originator or holder of the loan. It’s essential to shop around for lenders (the person who will set you up with your home loan) and compare interest rates on the loan. You should also ask about loan terms—sometimes there are penalties for paying off your loan early!

You’ll want your lender to educate you on the differences between different loan types. The most popular loan is a fixed-rate mortgage because the interest rate of the loan remains stable throughout the loan’s life, meaning no surprise increases. However, you can have increases in home-related expenses like property taxes or HOA fees that might be bundled into your mortgage.

JPMorgan Chase offers dedicated home lending advisors who work directly with buyers in the Minneapolis area, helping demystify the process and provide personalized guidance at every step.

Finding a trusted lender can be tough, especially when purchasing a new home without prior knowledge of the real estate industry. Ask around to see if friends and family have a lender recommendation. Larger lending companies sometimes offer incentives to first-time home buyers, like JPMorgan Chase’s option to put 3 percent down, to make home ownership more accessible. Be sure to shop around and understand all of your options so you are not leaving money on the table.

3. Get PreApproved

A mortgage preapproval is determined when a lender runs your credit. It takes into account your income, debt, and other assets and liabilities to determine the amount they are comfortable lending you. Once a lender pre-approves you, you will know how much they are willing to loan to you. Sometimes, lenders offer more than you think you can afford. It’s important to keep in mind that even if a lender offers you more, it is up to you to determine if that pre-approved amount fits into your lifestyle. You can always look at homes under the pre-approved amount, but not over.

A preapproval letter gives you a budget ceiling and shows sellers you’re serious. Typically, you can not put an offer on a home unless you have a preapproval letter.

4. Know What You Want (and Need)

Before entering the endless abyss of Zillow or chatting with a real estate agent, consider your must-have home necessities. Determining what you need upfront versus what you want will help you narrow down your options. Some things to think about include:

Square footage

Number of bedrooms/bathrooms

Washer and dryer hookups

New appliances

Included parking space

School districts

A yard or small outdoor space

Convenient location for commuting time

Age of the home

This can sometimes signal upcoming needs for appliance replacements (like old water heaters).

Touring multiple homes can quickly become overwhelming, which is why having a first-time home buyer checklist to track which properties meet your must-haves is essential for staying organized and saving time during the fast-paced home buying process.

5. Work With a Knowledgeable Real Estate Agent

A real estate agent can help you find your perfect home. Armed with your budget, preapproval letter, and wants vs. needs checklist, you’ll want to find a real estate agent who understands the Pittsburgh metro area market. A good agent will guide you through property searches, schedule showings, provide market insights, and negotiate on your behalf. They can also help you navigate the inspection and appraisal process, explain paperwork, and ensure you stay on track with closing deadlines.

You Have What It Takes to Buy With Confidence

From real estate agents and mortgage lenders to home inspectors and insurance agents, your home-buying team plays a significant role in your success. JPMorgan Chase bankers are experienced, transparent, and willing to answer your questions so you can move forward with a confident decision.

The right advisors will not only provide guidance but also advocate for your best interests, help you avoid costly mistakes, and give you the confidence to move forward each step of the way when buying your first home.

No matter where you are in your home-buying journey, the proper knowledge, support, and guidance can make all the difference.

(Sponsored by JPMorganChase)