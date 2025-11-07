Hampton University Removes Candace Owens’ BLEXIT During Homecoming Event

As a private institution, Hampton requires all outside groups to submit vendor applications, pay required fees, and obtain approval for media activity. The university said BLEXIT failed to meet these requirements, despite being informed in advance of the consequences.

“This procedural failure meant they were not approved to participate, consistent with University policy and communicated in advance to all applicants. Of the 36 applications submitted, 18 were approved; BLEXIT was among those that did not meet the stated requirements,” the university said in a statement.

BLEXIT member Craig Long disputed the university’s account, claiming the removal was politically motivated rather than procedural.

“But instead of celebrating that spirit of open discussion, the university shut it down — claiming we ‘didn’t go through the proper channels.’ Let’s be honest: this wasn’t about paperwork. It was about politics,” Long said, asserting that their “Christian values, conservative principles, and independent thought” led to their silencing.

Hampton said it welcomes differing viewpoints, provided that outside organizations follow established protocols to ensure the safety of students and guests.

“Hampton University welcomes organizations and speakers representing a variety of perspectives, provided they follow the established protocols. BLEXIT failed to meet those standards,” the school said.