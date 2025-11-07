City of Atlanta Municipal Clerk Announces Candidates for General Election Runoff

The City of Atlanta Office of the Municipal Clerk announces that there are five positions from the Nov. 4 general municipal election heading for a runoff election on Dec. 2.

The positions include two Atlanta City Council races and three Atlanta Board of Education seats.

Under Georgia law, when no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in any race for public office, a runoff election must be held between the two candidates with the highest vote totals.

The runoff races with the percentage of votes from Nov. 2 include:

Atlanta City Council

District 7

Thomas Worthy (27%)

Thad Flowers (26%)

District 11

Wayne Martin (33%)

Nate Jester (21%)

Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education

District 2

Marlissa Crawford (39%)

Tony Mitchell (36%)

District 6

Tolton Pace (34%)

Patreece Hutcherson (25%)

District 8 At-large

Kaycee Brock (33%)

Royce Mann (27%)

Important dates:

Deadline for submitting an absentee ballot application for the Dec. 2 Municipal Election Runoff is Nov. 21, 2025

Advance voting for the Dec. 2 Municipal Election Runoff will be held Nov. 22–26, 2025 *

* Advance voting polling locations will be announced by Fulton County Elections.

About The Office of the Municipal Clerk

The Office of the Municipal Clerk (OMC), often called “the Clerk’s Office,” is the City of Atlanta’s central repository for information regarding all legislative actions of the Atlanta City Council.

As the designated custodian and administrator of the City’s legislative record, the Municipal Clerk codifies and maintains the City of Atlanta Charter and Code of Ordinances, which contain all City of Atlanta laws. The Municipal Clerk is statutorily the custodian of the Official Seal of the City, attests to the Mayor’s signature, and affixes the seal to City contracts and intergovernmental agreements. The Clerk’s Office also records the Mayor’s Executive and Administrative Orders, maintains all City Boards, Authorities, Commissions, etc. (BACE), and routinely responds to information requests from the public.

As the City’s Election Superintendent, the Municipal Clerk is responsible for administering all election-related matters, ensuring the smooth and fair conduct of elections. The certified election results are duly filed in the Clerk’s Office.

To learn more about The Office of the Municipal Clerk, please visit https://citycouncilatlantaga.gov/council-divisions/municipal-clerk.