Barack Obama, Hakeem Jeffries, & More React To Nancy Pelosi’s Retirement

Nancy Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and one of the most influential figures in Democratic politics, announced on Thursday (November 6) that she will not seek reelection, ending her 38-year congressional career.

“I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress,” Pelosi, 85, said in a video message addressed to her San Francisco constituents. “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative. As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power.”

First elected in 1987, Pelosi made history as the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House, holding the gavel from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023.

“It is a moment for which we have waited over 200 years. Today, we have broken the marble ceiling,” Pelosi said as she first took the gavel in 2007.

During her tenure, Pelosi shepherded landmark legislation through the House, including the Affordable Care Act and COVID-19 relief packages. Her career also spanned defining clashes with President Donald Trump, including two impeachments, and a new era of Democratic politics. Thursday’s announcement came just two days after Democrats won a key California ballot measure she helped champion, redrawing the state’s congressional map to strengthen the party’s hand ahead of the 2026 midterms.

On Thursday, politicians took to social media to share tributes in honor of Pelosi’s legacy in Congress.

“For almost four decades, Nancy Pelosi has served the American people and worked to make our country better. No one was more skilled at bringing people together and getting legislation passed – and I will always be grateful for her support of the Affordable Care Act. She made us proud to be Democrats, and will go down in history as one of the best speakers the House of Representatives has ever had. Nancy, thank you for your leadership and your friendship. Michelle and I wish you and Paul the best in this next chapter,” former President Barack Obama wrote.

“Thankful for the incredible leadership, transformational legacy, and powerful legislative impact of the Honorable Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said. “She is the Greatest Speaker of All Time.”

“There will be so many things to say about the legendary Nancy Pelosi’s transformational tenure in Congress—but for now, let’s start with “Thank you, Madam Speaker,” Hillary Clinton tweeted.

“Nancy Pelosi’s career has been a masterclass on leadership. The first woman to ever hold the Speaker’s gavel—and she did it better than most who came before her. From passing the Affordable Care Act to standing up to Trump, she never flinched. Madam Speaker, we salute you,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett said.

See more reactions to Pelosi’s retirement below.

