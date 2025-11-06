Democrats Sweep Election Night, Fueling Momentum Going Into 2026 Midterms

“American voters just delivered a Democratic resurgence. A Republican reckoning. A Blue Sweep.”

Tonight, Democrats swept races across the country, from New York City to Virginia and New Jersey to Pennsylvania to California to Georgia to Maine. Democrats won these tough races because we ran strong candidates focused on what matters most to Americans — affordability and kitchen table issues. Democrats didn’t only win these races — Democrats dominated across the country. With these victories, Democrats will enter 2026 with strong momentum heading into the midterms, as the DNC continues to invest in organizing and building power across the country.



In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger won by the largest margin in at least 40 years after shifting nearly every county blue.



In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill erased Trump’s gains in 2024 with Black, Hispanic, and AAPI voters, and for the first time in 60 years, a single party has been elected to control the governor’s mansion for three consecutive terms.



In Pennsylvania, Democrats made huge inroads across the Commonwealth, so far including nearly 3 in 4 voters voting “Yes” on retention in Allegheny County and nearly 2 in 3 voters in bellwether Bucks County. “Yes” is tracking for a 20-point margin of victory.

In Georgia, two Democrats won seats on the Public Service Commission, the first time Democrats have won non-federal statewide races in nearly 20 years.



Meanwhile, this election was a referendum on Donald Trump and his failure to keep his promises to lower costs and make life better for working families. Trump sold them out to line the pockets of billionaires and rig the system for himself and his friends.

A reminder: For the past 90 years, when Democrats swept the New Jersey governor’s race, Virginia governor’s race, and NYC mayor’s race, Democrats won the majority in the House the next year.

In response, DNC Chair Ken Martin released the following statement:

“American voters just delivered a Democratic resurgence. A Republican reckoning. A Blue Sweep. And it happened because our Democratic candidates, no matter where they are, no matter how they fit into our big tent party, are meeting voters at the kitchen table, not the gilded ballroom. From New Jersey and Virginia and New York, to Georgia and beyond, Democrats ran campaigns relentlessly focused on costs and affordability. They ran on a vision that connected to the core of hardworking families across the country. And to all the Republicans who have bowed a cowardly knee to Trump all year, consider this: We’re coming after your jobs next.

Over the next year, the ability to stop Trump in his tracks runs directly through the Democratic Party. We will earn every vote. We will win.”



Key Victories:



Abigail Spanberger, Ghazala Hashmi, and Jay Jones in Virginia

Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey

Supreme Court justices Christine Donohue, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht in Pennsylvania

Dr. Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard in Georgia

Proposition 50 in California

Question 1 in Maine

Zohran Mamdani in New York City

Double-digit seat gain in the Virginia House of Delegates

And hundreds of other Democrats up and down the ballot