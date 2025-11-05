South Fulton Launches Workforce Academy to Empower Youth and Reduce Recidivism

The City of South Fulton continues to take bold steps that reflect a commitment to smart justice reform, youth development, and meaningful second chances. At the October 14, 2025 City Council meeting, in a unanimous vote, Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Parks and Recreation Department and the Municipal Court to establish an innovative Workforce Academy Program initiative.

This internal partnership marks a pivotal moment in the City’s strategy to support young residents in ways that matter most—through education, workforce readiness, and positive redirection. The program will serve eligible individuals ages 17 to 28 who are referred by the Municipal Court as a rehabilitative alternative to incarceration or other punitive measures. Participation in the program will be a formal condition of probation over an eight-week period.

District 5 Councilwoman, Keosha B. Bell remarked, “It is a privilege to collaborate with our nationally recognized Parks and Recreation Department on youth-focused initiatives that align with the Governor’s broader vision for justice reform and community reinvestment. By partnering with local organizations to support reentry efforts and provide career readiness pathways, we are reducing recidivism while building a more inclusive and resilient future for our city’s youth.”

Workforce Development Through Cultural Engagement

As part of this holistic approach, the City Council also approved a Services Agreement with The Roof Museum, a respected educational and cultural institution, to deliver a seven-week workforce development program entitled “Raising Georgia’s Roof.” Hosted at Burdett Park located at 2945 Burdett Road, South Fulton, GA 30349, the program will provide hands-on instruction and curriculum that equips participants with vital skills for long-term employment and economic mobility.

“This project is about moving the needle forward for both our justice system and for our community,” said Ternard Turner, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We’re creating an ecosystem where residents can recover, rebuild, and reimagine their futures.”

Under the agreement, The Roof Museum will deliver services aligned with industry standards and tailored to the needs of justice-involved young adults. The curriculum focuses on personal development, job readiness, and professional growth—critical tools for reentry and long-term success.

Contributing to Georgia’s Statewide Effort to Reduce Recidivism

This initiative aligns with Governor Brian Kemp’s commitment to reducing recidivism across Georgia by expanding opportunities for youth and non-violent offenders through community-based rehabilitation programs. The City of South Fulton’s Workforce Academy is both a local investment and a model for how municipalities can create impactful, forward-thinking alternatives that serve both justice and community well-being.



“This is a strong example of how internal collaboration can create real opportunities for people,” said Sharon D. Subadan, City Manager. “By offering second chances, we’re helping residents build stability, gain workforce skills, and reduce recidivism rates—reflecting both our city’s values and statewide goals for rehabilitation and reintegration.”



The City of South Fulton thanks the Mayor and City Council, the Municipal Court, and the Parks and Recreation Department for championing this collaborative vision. By embracing partnerships that foster accountability and opportunity, the City is demonstrating that public safety and public service go hand in hand.

For ongoing updates, please visit cityofsouthfultonga.gov. For all media inquiries, please direct your requests to Denise Wells at denise.wells@cityofsouthfultonga.gov or 470.990.0642.

###

About the City of South Fulton

The City of South Fulton, one of Georgia’s largest and fastest-growing municipalities, is home to more than 115,000 residents. Spanning over 90 square miles, it offers a unique blend of urban and rural landscapes, featuring the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern edge of metro Atlanta. Since its incorporation on May 1, 2017, South Fulton has emerged as a thriving destination for families, businesses, and innovators. As a forward-thinking city committed to growth, sustainability, and community engagement, South Fulton continues to shape the future of the region. Discover more about our community at www.CityofSouthFultonGA.gov or follow us on social media. The City of South Fulton, a City on the Rise.