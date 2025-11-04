Statement from the City of Atlanta on Victory in Court Ruling in Polling Hours

The Fulton County Superior Court ruled in favor of the City of Atlanta when it filed legal action earlier today challenging the directive requiring polling locations in Fulton and DeKalb Counties to close at 7:00 PM. The City sought and was granted an order to keep the polls open until 8:00 PM as dictated by state law to ensure that every Atlanta voter has fair and equal access to the ballot box.

“We will not let anyone reduce access to voting in elections. Not this year, next year nor 2028,” said Mayor Andre Dickens.

Votes cast during the extra hours will be treated as provisional ballots and the voters will not be able to vote in the PSC race during that hour.

“I am very happy that the Superior Court Judge followed the existing law and granted our motion to keep the additional hour, to which the voters of the City of Atlanta are entitled,” said City Attorney Patrise Perkins-Hooker.

The City of Atlanta is committed to protecting the fundamental right to vote. Atlanta is a city of working families, students, and individuals who often face demanding schedules, long commutes, and responsibilities that extend into the early evening hours. This one-hour can provide critical flexibility so that no eligible voter is turned away while attempting to participate in our democratic process.