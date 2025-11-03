type here...
Digital DailyPoliticsSticky

Ex-GOP Candidate Who Offered Kool-Aid & KFC For Black Votes Indicted Again

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

A former New York state Senate candidate infamous for a racist campaign stunt in Harlem nearly a decade ago has been indicted again.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Jon Girodes, 48, was charged by a New York grand jury with multiple felonies, including scheme to defraud and grand larceny, for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 from clients through a tax preparation business he ran.

Girodes, a former Republican hopeful who ran for Harlem’s 30th District Senate seat in 2016, made national headlines that year after promoting a campaign event promising to serve Kool-Aid, KFC, and watermelons to a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Months later, Girodes was also arrested for a Craigslist rental scam, accused of advertising a luxury Manhattan apartment he didn’t own, and pocketing more than $63,000 in deposits from at least 10 renters. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and served more than three years in prison.

Now, prosecutors are accusing Girodes of committing fraud through his tax preparation company, American Accounting Services Inc. From October 2022 to July 2025, prosecutors say Girodes tricked two elderly couples and a medical student into believing he could lower their tax bills by holding funds in “escrow” while negotiating with the IRS.

“When clients sent Girodes the money as instructed, he stole the funds for his personal use,” prosecutors said. They added that he forged IRS letters to convince victims to send additional payments, which he also pocketed.

The victims were later hit with penalties and interest after discovering their taxes had never been paid.

Girodes has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Girodes faces several years in state prison.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
In Loving Memory of Dr. Lloyd Crews
Next article
‘I Feel Very Sad’ – Families Worry as Powerful Hurricane Moves Through the Caribbean

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.