Ex-GOP Candidate Who Offered Kool-Aid & KFC For Black Votes Indicted Again

A former New York state Senate candidate infamous for a racist campaign stunt in Harlem nearly a decade ago has been indicted again.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Jon Girodes, 48, was charged by a New York grand jury with multiple felonies, including scheme to defraud and grand larceny, for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 from clients through a tax preparation business he ran.

Girodes, a former Republican hopeful who ran for Harlem’s 30th District Senate seat in 2016, made national headlines that year after promoting a campaign event promising to serve Kool-Aid, KFC, and watermelons to a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Months later, Girodes was also arrested for a Craigslist rental scam, accused of advertising a luxury Manhattan apartment he didn’t own, and pocketing more than $63,000 in deposits from at least 10 renters. He pleaded guilty in 2017 and served more than three years in prison.

Now, prosecutors are accusing Girodes of committing fraud through his tax preparation company, American Accounting Services Inc. From October 2022 to July 2025, prosecutors say Girodes tricked two elderly couples and a medical student into believing he could lower their tax bills by holding funds in “escrow” while negotiating with the IRS.

“When clients sent Girodes the money as instructed, he stole the funds for his personal use,” prosecutors said. They added that he forged IRS letters to convince victims to send additional payments, which he also pocketed.

The victims were later hit with penalties and interest after discovering their taxes had never been paid.

Girodes has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Girodes faces several years in state prison.