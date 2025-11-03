Elections: Nov. 4 is Day of Reckoning for Many

It’s election season. This year, voters will choose the mayor, city council president, 15 city council seats, and four Atlanta school board seats.

Here’s important information for tomorrow’s, Tuesday, Nov. 4 election and what to expect on your ballot:

City of Atlanta mayor:

As the City’s Executive Officer, the Mayor has the power to execute and enforce provisions of the City’s charter, exercise supervision over the administration of all City departments, veto decisions of the City Council, and submit to City Council the recommended annual budget. The mayoral election is non-partisan — candidates don’t run as members of a particular political party. The Mayor serves a 4-year term and is limited to 2 consecutive terms.

Andre Dickens is the 61st Mayor of Atlanta. He is opposed by three candidates for the City of Atlanta’s top office:

Dr. Helmut Love

Eddie Meredith

Kalema Jackson

The Atlanta City Council elections:

All 15 Atlanta City Council Seats — Including 12 District Representatives And 3 At-Large Members — Are Up For Election.

The council approves the $3 billion city budget, housing policy, zoning, public safety oversight, and transportation funding, while the mayor executes those policies. Atlanta is Georgia’s only city with an elected council president, a role that sets committee assignments and, in a crisis, steps in for the mayor. With current President Doug Shipman stepping down, the seat is wide‑open, adding extra stakes to turnout.

POST 1, AT-LARGE

Michael Julian Bond (Incumbent)

Juan Mendoza

Matt Rinker

POST 2, AT-LARGE

Matt Westmoreland (Incumbent)

POST 3, AT-LARGE

Eshé Collins (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 1

Jason Winston (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 2

Kelsea Bond

Jacob Chambers

Alex Bevel Jones

Courtney Smith

James White

Note: Councilmember Amir Farokhi is not seeking re-election.

DISTRICT 3

Byron Amos (Incumbent)

Perrin Bostic

DISTRICT 4

Jason Dozier (Incumbent)

”Sister” DeBorah Williams

DISTRICT 5

Liliana Bakhtiari (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 6

Alex Wan (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 7

Jamie Christy

Allen Daly

Thad Flowers

Rebecca King

Thomas Worthy

Note: Councilmember Howard Shook is not seeking re-election.

DISTRICT 8

Mary Norwood (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 9

Charles Bourgeois

Dustin Hillis (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 10

Andrea L. Boone (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 11

Toni Belin-Ingram

Andre Burgin

Curt Collier

Steven Dingle

Harold Hardnett

Nate Jester

Wayne Martin

Reginald Rushin

*Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet is not running for re-election as she has announced her candidacy for City Council President.

**Keith Lewis and Sherry Williams have been disqualified from the City Council District 11 race.

DISTRICT 12

Delvin Davis

Stephanie Flowers

Antonio Lewis (Incumbent)

City elections in Atlanta are nonpartisan.

Four even‑numbered seats — Districts 2, 4, 6 and At‑Large Seat 8 — for the Atlanta Board of Education are also on the 2025 ballot, giving voters a chance to shift almost half the board and any 5‑4 voting coalition. The Atlanta Board of Education is the nine-member body that hires the school superintendent, approves the district’s $1.84 billion budget, sets the property tax rate, and decides which schools to open, close, or convert to charters.