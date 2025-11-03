Elections: Nov. 4 is Day of Reckoning for Many

It’s election season. This year, voters will choose the mayor, city council president, 15 city council seats, and four Atlanta school board seats.
Here’s important information for tomorrow’s, Tuesday, Nov. 4 election and what to expect on your ballot:
City of Atlanta mayor:
As the City’s Executive Officer, the Mayor has the power to execute and enforce provisions of the City’s charter, exercise supervision over the administration of all City departments, veto decisions of the City Council, and submit to City Council the recommended annual budget. The mayoral election is non-partisan — candidates don’t run as members of a particular political party. The Mayor serves a 4-year term and is limited to 2 consecutive terms.
Andre Dickens is the 61st Mayor of Atlanta. He is opposed by three candidates for the City of Atlanta’s top office:
Dr. Helmut Love
Eddie Meredith
Kalema Jackson
The Atlanta City Council elections:
All 15 Atlanta City Council Seats — Including 12 District Representatives And 3 At-Large Members — Are Up For Election.
The council approves the $3 billion city budget, housing policy, zoning, public safety oversight, and transportation funding, while the mayor executes those policies. Atlanta is Georgia’s only city with an elected council president, a role that sets committee assignments and, in a crisis, steps in for the mayor. With current President Doug Shipman stepping down, the seat is wide‑open, adding extra stakes to turnout.
POST 1, AT-LARGE
Michael Julian Bond (Incumbent)
Juan Mendoza
Matt Rinker
POST 2, AT-LARGE
Matt Westmoreland (Incumbent)
POST 3, AT-LARGE
Eshé Collins (Incumbent)
DISTRICT 1
Jason Winston (Incumbent)
DISTRICT 2
Kelsea Bond
Jacob Chambers
Alex Bevel Jones
Courtney Smith
James White
Note: Councilmember Amir Farokhi is not seeking re-election.
DISTRICT 3
Byron Amos (Incumbent)
Perrin Bostic
DISTRICT 4
Jason Dozier (Incumbent)
”Sister” DeBorah Williams
DISTRICT 5
Liliana Bakhtiari (Incumbent)
DISTRICT 6
Alex Wan (Incumbent)
DISTRICT 7
Jamie Christy
Allen Daly
Thad Flowers
Rebecca King
Thomas Worthy
Note: Councilmember Howard Shook is not seeking re-election.
DISTRICT 8
Mary Norwood (Incumbent)
DISTRICT 9
Charles Bourgeois
Dustin Hillis (Incumbent)
DISTRICT 10
Andrea L. Boone (Incumbent)
DISTRICT 11
Toni Belin-Ingram
Andre Burgin
Curt Collier
Steven Dingle
Harold Hardnett
Nate Jester
Wayne Martin
Reginald Rushin
*Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet is not running for re-election as she has announced her candidacy for City Council President.
**Keith Lewis and Sherry Williams have been disqualified from the City Council District 11 race.
DISTRICT 12
Delvin Davis
Stephanie Flowers
Antonio Lewis (Incumbent)
City elections in Atlanta are nonpartisan.
Four even‑numbered seats — Districts 2, 4, 6 and At‑Large Seat 8 — for the Atlanta Board of Education are also on the 2025 ballot, giving voters a chance to shift almost half the board and any 5‑4 voting coalition. The Atlanta Board of Education is the nine-member body that hires the school superintendent, approves the district’s $1.84 billion budget, sets the property tax rate, and decides which schools to open, close, or convert to charters.