GreenLight Atlanta $4M++ Fund II Fuels Next Phase of Nonprofit’s Change-making Work

Madelyn R. Adams named executive director to lead community-driven process



GreenLight Fund, a national nonprofit with 14 sites across the country, today announced the start of their next phase of work in Atlanta with new leadership and a second Fund to fuel that work. With support from local families, corporations, foundations and philanthropic investors, GreenLight Atlanta has already raised $4M++ for Fund II. Madelyn R. Adams, named Executive Director of GreenLight Atlanta, will partner with the community to select and invest in bringing the next three evidence-based social innovations to Atlanta that result in measurable social impact and positive change for individuals, families and children.

GreenLight engages with the local community to address challenges that can make a significant difference in the lives of children and families facing barriers to prosperity. Each year, the local GreenLight Atlanta team partners with the community to elevate a specific unmet need, find and assess programs with successful track records meeting that need elsewhere in the country, and launch a program in Atlanta with the best local fit. The four nonprofits GreenLight has helped scale to Atlanta so far are additive to the local ecosystem, address deep-rooted disparities and have opened opportunities for nearly 100,000 children and families this past year alone.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the investor coalition that has come together to fund the next phase of work in Atlanta. Their support along with the measurable track record we’ve already had locally confirms the importance of GreenLight’s work,” said John Simon, GreenLight Fund’s Co-founder and Board Chair. “Madelyn’s experience and passion for this work makes her an ideal leader to find and support the next set of evidence-based organizations Atlanta residents tell us are needed.”

Adams brings to the role multifaceted leadership experience and a deep commitment to Atlanta along with first-hand knowledge of GreenLight’s model as she has been a member of GreenLight Atlanta’s Selection Advisory Council (SAC) since 2020.

“Having worked with her in the past, Madelyn’s strategic style, deep commitment to Atlanta and ability to bring diverse people together towards a common goal make her a perfect fit to lead GreenLight Atlanta. I look forward to working with her as part of GreenLight’s local SAC to bring the next set of solutions to our community that effectively address some of Atlanta’s toughest challenges,” said Melanie Leeth, President, Imlay Investments.

Adams comes to us from Kaiser Permanente where, as Senior Director of Community Health, she led planning and implementation of strategic community health investments. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente in 2012, Adams served as the executive director of the Atlanta-based East Lake Foundation and spent 10 years as an executive with Atlanta Journal-Constitution, culminating in the role of vice president of Administration and Diversity. A dedicated volunteer, Adams serves on the board of trustees of the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation and the Hughes Spalding Hospital Operating Committee for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. She is also on the Advisory Boards of the Black Freedom Fund, WABE and Woodward Academy where she served on the governing board for 20 years. Adams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University and an MBA from the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania.

“I am incredibly proud to join GreenLight Fund Atlanta and build on the solid foundation that has been established,” Adams said. “I have been engaged with GreenLight Fund since it came to Atlanta and know first-hand how effective the model has been for our city. Leading GreenLight Atlanta gives me the opportunity to lead in an area I’m passionate about, engaging with community to understand the root causes of issues and bring solutions that work for all.”

As executive director, Madelyn will partner with the Selection Advisory Council, an inclusive, cross-sector group of community leaders, residents and experts, to elevate unmet needs and vet and select the next evidenced-based programs to bring to Atlanta to deliver measurable results. In addition, she will provide strategic, on-the-ground support to GreenLight’s existing four portfolio organizations.

GreenLight Atlanta Fund II will fuel the next set of community-driven selections and is made possible by a strong and growing coalition of generous supporters including: Bank of America Charitable Foundation, Bain Capital, Mike & Kim Becker, Finn Brooks Family Foundation, Inc., Mark Buffington, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, BuildStrong Education Foundation, Chick-fil-A, Inc., Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, Catherine & John Crawford, Stockton & Robin Croft, Deloitte, Mike & Debbie Dickerson, Driven Brands, Laura & Jonathan Epstein, Fulcrum Equity Partners, The Fuqua Family Foundation, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Goldman Sachs Gives, The Gould Family Foundation, Jim & Lauren Grien, Harry Heiman & Abby Friedman, iHeartMedia, The Imlay Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Dave & Mary Jane Kirkpatrick, The Lookout Foundation, Ken & Tina Manning, The Marcus Foundation, Sig Mosley, Bill & Melinda Nussey, Rob & Melanie Palumbo, Resurgens Technology Partners, Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, Clay & Karen Rolader, Alicia Rose, John & Susan Simon, Maria & Tim Tassopoulos Charitable Fund, The Carol and Ramon Tomé Family Fund, Tull Charitable Foundation, United Way of Greater Atlanta, and Michael von Grey.

GreenLight Atlanta launched in 2019, GreenLight Fund’s 8th site, and has since invested $2.6M to bring four evidence-based nonprofit solutions to the city that are delivering change including Capital Good Fund, Center for Employment Opportunities, Inner Explorer and The Literacy Lab’s Leading Men Fellowship. These four organizations have leveraged that investment to secure an additional $9.3M from public and private funding and demonstrated progress on key social impact metrics. GreenLight Atlanta Fund II will enable scaling additional proven solutions to Atlanta that are needed and wanted by the community, open access to opportunities, and address economic and racial inequities.

About GreenLight Fund

GreenLight Fund is a national nonprofit with a local focus that partners with communities to create opportunities for inclusive prosperity. The organization, in each of its sites, facilitates a community-driven process that matches local needs of individuals and families not met by existing programs, to organizations with track records of success elsewhere. Working with communities, GreenLight identifies, invites in and launches proven organizations, providing collaborative support so they can quickly take root and deliver measurable social impact. Started in Boston in 2004, the organization is now in 14 sites – Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Greater Newark, Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Twin Cities. Throughout that time, they have made 63 portfolio organization investments, invested $42M, and attracted an additional $400M from other funding sources, reaching more than 1.3 million individuals and families this past year alone. For more information, visit: greenlightfund.org/atlanta