Develop Fulton Board Votes in Support of Mercedes-Benz North America Expansion in Fulton County

The Develop Fulton Board of Directors has voted to support the company’s expansion of its North American headquarters at One Mercedes-Benz Drive in Sandy Springs (Facility 1) and the establishment of a research and development center within a 60,530-square-foot facility at 384 Northyards Boulevard (Facility 2), as recently confirmed by the company.

Mercedes-Benz expects to invest approximately $34 million in the project, bringing 493 full-time jobs to the state while also retaining 797 existing positions in Fulton County.

“Mercedes-Benz has long been a cornerstone of innovation and excellence in Fulton County and we are excited to unanimously approve this measure to articulate our support and commitment to this major expansion effort,” said Develop Fulton Board Chairman Kwanza Hall. “This project represents a continued investment in our region’s people, talent, and technology that further solidifies Fulton County’s position as a leader in advanced mobility and global enterprise.”

Develop Fulton would serve as the official conduit for benefits designed to help offset the cost of research and development equipment offered as part of a competitive recruitment process.

“This collaboration between the State of Georgia, Select Fulton, and Develop Fulton demonstrates the strength of public-private partnerships driving economic growth in our county,” said Develop Fulton Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford. “By supporting this project, we are fueling innovation, creating high-quality jobs, and reinforcing Fulton County’s reputation as a destination for transformative industry investment.”

Mercedes-Benz North America CEO Jason Hoff described recent developments as milestones in establishing the unified North American headquarters in the region. He previously commented that Mercedes-Benz “looks forward to welcoming even more talented team members to this world-class city, to further our growth and commitment to the U.S. market together.”

For more information about Develop Fulton and its work in advancing economic opportunity and investment throughout Fulton County, visit www.developfultoncounty.com.