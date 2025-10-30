type here...
Principal Ousted After Blaming Black Students For School’s Academic Rating

A Dallas high school principal has been ousted after she reportedly singled out a group of Black students and blamed them for the school’s lower academic rating.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Principal Chandra Hooper-Barnett called the group of Black students into a meeting, during which she allegedly said they were the reason that Woodrow Wilson High School received a B rating from the Texas Education Agency.

“[My son] said that Principal Barnett stated that those students, the Black students, were the reason why the school had a B rating. She said it in a derogatory manner. I was really shocked she would say something like that,” parent Jennifer Bush, noting that her son maintains a 3.5 GPA.

In a letter to parents on Sunday (October 26), Hooper-Barnett apologized and admitted the meeting “was not appropriate.”

“I take full ownership and responsibility for what occurred, and I want to assure you that it was never my intent to single out or cause harm to any group of students,” she wrote. “I understand my actions and decisions have caused disappointment and frustration, and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

The Dallas Independent School District confirmed that Hooper-Barnett will not return to the school, and Danielle Petters was appointed as interim principal.

Aaron Aguirre-Castillo, Executive Director of the Woodrow Wilson Vertical Team, said the principal’s actions “do not reflect the values and expectations of our school community.”

Hooper-Barnett had been principal for three years and worked in the district for 22 years, earning several Teacher of the Year awards.

Black students make up 7.3 percent of the school’s population, while Hispanic students account for 62 percent and white students 27.7 percent. The school has consistently earned a B rating, scoring 83 out of 100 this year, down from 87 the year before.

