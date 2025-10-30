Kamala Harris Reveals When Biden ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Her During Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed the time when former President Joe Biden “deeply disappointed” her during the 2024 presidential campaign.

During an interview released on Thursday (October 30) on “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, Harris recalled a tense phone call she had with Biden before her debate with now-President Donald Trump. Harris said she was expecting Biden to offer encouragement ahead of the debate, but instead, the former president told her that “a group of people” in Pennsylvania were upset because they believed she was “saying bad things about him.”

“I was told that he wanted to call so that I’d be ready,” Harris said. “I was so sure it was to buck me up and (say) ‘go get ’em.’ … When I hung up the phone I was just – it was unbelievable, and yes, I was angry, and deeply disappointed. It was so unnecessary.”

Harris added that the phone call showed Biden’s motivation “was all about himself,” not her success in the debate.

Despite her frustration, Harris noted that the two remain on friendly terms, and Biden recently called the former VP to wish her a happy birthday.

“I have a great deal of affection for him,” Harris said. “And there were times, that I’ve been quite candid about, where he greatly disappointed me and, frankly, angered me.”

During the podcast, Harris also discussed her concerns about Biden’s mindset heading into his June 2024 debate with Trump, a performance that preceded his withdrawal from the race.

“You gotta want it,” Harris said. “If you don’t want to be in the competition it will absolutely have an impact on your performance, and I don’t think he – I’m pretty sure he did not want to debate.”

When asked whether she plans to run for president again, Harris said she would consider it if she believed she could “make a difference.”

“I think the case for running again is if I can offer something as president of the United States that would be not only uplifting to the American people, but would get us on a correct trajectory,” she said. “That’s why I ran the last time. We’ll have to see what happens over the course of these next several months.”