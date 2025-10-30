Ex-Cop Sean Grayson Found Guilty in Killing of Sonya Massey

Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson was found guilty of second-degree murder on Wednesday (October 29) in the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a 36-year-old unarmed Black woman who had called 911 for help in July 2024, per CBS News.

Grayson was initially facing three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct in Massey’s death. A 12-person jury, composed of nine women and three men, including one Black juror, was given the option of convicting Grayson of second-degree murder. The jury found him not guilty on all three counts of first-degree murder.

The former deputy was facing up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Grayson’s conviction for second-degree murder could mean no time behind bars.

During Grayson’s trial, prosecutors argued that the now ex-deputy used deadly force without justification when he shot Massey, a mother of two, inside her Springfield-area home after she had called police to report a possible prowler. Grayson opened fire after Massey picked up a pot of boiling water and told the deputies, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Body camera footage showed Grayson threatening Massey before the shooting, saying, “You better f—— not, I swear to God I’ll f—— shoot you in your f—— face.”

On Monday (October 27), Grayson told jurors that he believed Massey was about to throw the hot water at him.

“I took it as a threat,” he said. “We are trained to use force that will gain compliance.”

Grayson admitted that he was armed with a Taser but claimed he didn’t use it because he feared it would malfunction through Massey’s clothing. “The Taser doesn’t work on everybody,” Grayson testified.

Prosecutors argued that Grayson escalated the situation and ignored his training. Expert witnesses for the state said the deputy was not facing a credible threat. Grayson’s partner, Deputy Dawson Farley, also testified that he never felt endangered by Massey.

Defense experts claimed Grayson’s use of force was consistent with his training and that he believed he was acting in self-defense.

Massey’s killing sparked protests across the nation, fueling calls for police accountability and reforms in mental health crisis response. The victim’s family described her as a devoted mother who was struggling but sought help that night.

In February, Sangamon County approved a $10 million settlement to Massey’s family. Gov. J.B. Pritzker also signed the “Sonya Massey Bill” in August, requiring enhanced background checks for law enforcement officers across the state.

The trial was moved from Springfield to Peoria earlier this year after Grayson’s attorneys argued that extensive media coverage and local protests would prevent a fair trial.