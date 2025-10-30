type here...
Denzel Washington Confronts Fan Who Accused Him Of Lying About Sobriety

Denzel Washington was caught on camera in a tense exchange with a New York City-based autograph seeker who accused him of lying about his sobriety.

The confrontation between Washington and the fan unfolded in a video shared on Monday (October 27) by GTVReality.

The Oscar-winning actor told the autograph hunter to “get away” from his vehicle, to which the man responded, “It’s better when you’re drinking, Mr. Washington.”

“I haven’t had a drink in about 15 years,” Washington replied.

“That’s a good lie,” the fan shot back.

The autograph seeker then appeared to try to get back in Washington’s good graces, saying, “I saw you in Malcolm X, it’s my best movie. I was watching it with my mom growing up, man.”

“Do you believe in God?” Washington later asked the man.

“Of course I believe in God,” the autograph hunter said. “That’s why I wake up every morning and come out and hustle… I just get autographs, Mr. Washington. Seriously.”

As Washington’s car began to move forward in traffic, the man approached him again, pleading for an autograph.

“Takes seconds to help a brother out,” the man said.

Washington then motioned him over and showed him a photo on his phone depicting a pair of eyes in the clouds.

“Who do you think it is?” Washington asked.

“It’s God,” the autograph seeker replied.

“Who do you think took that picture?” Washington said, before describing a spiritual experience. “I was praying to God. I couldn’t see your face. Everybody says they can see your face. I heard, ‘Turn to your left.’ That’s what I saw.”

“Listen to me,” Washington continued, “You can play games with me.”

“But you can’t play with Him,” the fan interjected.

“Be careful when you talk to me about God,” Washington warned as the video ended.

