At Least 30 Dead As Hurricane Melissa Tears Through Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday (October 28) as a Category 5 storm, bringing deadly winds and torrential rain before weakening as it passed through the Bahamas and moved toward Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center warned that “catastrophic flash flooding and landslides” will continue in parts of Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, where the storm left extensive damage to infrastructure and communications.

In Haiti, officials reported at least 25 deaths, mostly in the coastal town of Petit-Goâve, about 40 miles west of Port-au-Prince, where a river overflowed its banks and swept away homes.

“People are still trapped under rubble,” Mayor Jean Bertrand Subrème told the Associated Press, describing the scene as “overwhelming.”

In Jamaica, authorities confirmed four deaths in St. Elizabeth Parish after floodwaters washed away residents.

“I am saddened to announce that four persons – three men and one woman – have been confirmed dead,” Desmond McKenzie, Jamaica’s Minister for Local Government and Community Development, said in a statement.

At least one death was reported in the Dominican Republic, while Cuban officials said there were no fatalities but “severe damage” to homes and crops.

Before the storm made landfall, authorities had already confirmed three deaths each in Jamaica and Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic.

By early Thursday (October 30), Melissa had weakened to a Category 2 storm with 105 mph winds as it moved north-northeast toward Bermuda, where a hurricane warning was in effect.

“I implore all residents to remain vigilant while we navigate another natural threat to our way of life,” National Security Minister Michael Weeks said in a statement.

Bermuda planned to close its causeway Thursday night and shut schools and ferries on Friday (October 31) “out of an abundance of caution.”

As the death toll climbed, aid organizations and foreign governments pledged assistance. The United States deployed rescue and response teams, and groups including the American Red Cross, CARE, and Americares launched relief operations. Jamaica’s Support Jamaica website (supportjamaica.gov.jm) is also accepting official donations.