Tyler Perry Donates $100,000 To Bishop Marvin Winans’ Church Amid Backlash

Tyler Perry has made a six-figure donation to a Detroit church that went viral over a conversational exchange between a pastor and a congregant.

According to Rolling Out, Perry quietly donated $100,000 to Bishop Marvin Winans’ Perfecting Church after its annual “Day of Giving” went viral on social media earlier this month.

The controversy unfolded on October 19 when Winans asked congregants to contribute “$1,000 plus one,” which was interpreted by many as two separate $1,000 offerings. During the service, longtime church member Roberta McCoy stepped forward with a $1,235 offering, saying that she was giving “in faith” toward the church’s vision. The viral moment occurred when Winans appeared to chastise McCoy in front of the congregation for her donation.

“That’s only $1,200,” Winans said, before adding, “Well, that ain’t what I asked you to do.”

As the exchange went viral on social media, critics accused the pastor of publicly shaming a congregant over her offering. However, Winans and McCoy later clarified that the moment was taken out of context.

“He absolutely did not rebuke me,” McCoy said. “There was a correction, because pastor gave instruction on the lines to get into.”

Winans explained that he had been calling donors “by increments” to keep the service organized and that he later apologized directly to McCoy.

Amid the controversy, Perry reportedly donated to the church, which is working to complete a new worship center. The massive construction project began in 2002 and has faced years of delays.