Trial Begins For Former Deputy Accused Of Killing Sonya Massey

The trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy accused of fatally shooting Sonya Massey, has begun, per NBC News.

Massey, a 36-year-old Black mother of two, was killed in July 2024 after calling 911 to report a prowler near her Springfield home. According to officials, Grayson and another deputy responded to the call. Grayson, who is white, claimed he feared for his safety because Massey was holding a pot of boiling water and said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” He fired three shots, killing Massey inside her home.

Grayson was fired less than two weeks after the incident and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail as the trial proceeds.

Massey’s death drew nationwide protests and calls for police accountability. Her family said Massey struggled with mental health challenges, was seeking help, posed no threat to the deputies who arrived that night.

In February, the Sangamon County Board approved a $10 million settlement to Massey’s family.

Grayson’s trial was originally scheduled in Sangamon County before being moved to Peoria in April after a judge approved a request from the former deputy’s legal team, who argued that media attention and local protests had compromised the possibility of a fair trial. Jury selection began on Monday morning. No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom. The trial is expected to last one to two weeks.

Outside the Peoria County Courthouse on Monday, demonstrators gathered with signs reading “Justice for Sonya Massey” and “Unite Now Against Racist Violence.” The crowd chanted: “No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police.”

“I really feel like it was a senseless slaying that happened, and I really want to see the police being held accountable, Keri Hayes, chairwoman of the racial justice committee for the ACLU of Peoria, said.