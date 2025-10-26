type here...
Digital Daily

Trial Begins For Former Deputy Accused Of Killing Sonya Massey

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

The trial of Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy accused of fatally shooting Sonya Massey, has begun, per NBC News.

Massey, a 36-year-old Black mother of two, was killed in July 2024 after calling 911 to report a prowler near her Springfield home. According to officials, Grayson and another deputy responded to the call. Grayson, who is white, claimed he feared for his safety because Massey was holding a pot of boiling water and said, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” He fired three shots, killing Massey inside her home.

Grayson was fired less than two weeks after the incident and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and official misconduct. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail as the trial proceeds.

Massey’s death drew nationwide protests and calls for police accountability. Her family said Massey struggled with mental health challenges, was seeking help, posed no threat to the deputies who arrived that night.

In February, the Sangamon County Board approved a $10 million settlement to Massey’s family.

Grayson’s trial was originally scheduled in Sangamon County before being moved to Peoria in April after a judge approved a request from the former deputy’s legal team, who argued that media attention and local protests had compromised the possibility of a fair trial. Jury selection began on Monday morning. No cameras were allowed inside the courtroom. The trial is expected to last one to two weeks.

Outside the Peoria County Courthouse on Monday, demonstrators gathered with signs reading “Justice for Sonya Massey” and “Unite Now Against Racist Violence.” The crowd chanted: “No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police.”

“I really feel like it was a senseless slaying that happened, and I really want to see the police being held accountable, Keri Hayes, chairwoman of the racial justice committee for the ACLU of Peoria, said.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
Trump’s Pardon Game: Diddy’s Fate and the Return of Political Forgiveness for Sale
Next article
Pastor Facing Backlash After Scolding Churchgoer For Donating $1,235

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.