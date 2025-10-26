type here...
Pastor Facing Backlash After Scolding Churchgoer For Donating $1,235

By Black Information Network
Detroit pastor Marvin Winans is facing widespread backlash after he scolded a church member for not giving the full donation amount he requested during a “Day of Giving” service at Perfecting Church.

The incident occurred when Winans asked congregants to give “$1,000 plus 1,” which many interpreted to mean two $1,000 donations, totaling $2,000. One woman, however, approached with a gift of $1,235.

“I’m giving in faith and standing in unity with the vision of Perfecting Church, sowing this seed of $1,000 plus $235 and receiving the blessings to come,” the woman said.

Winans interjected, saying, “That’s only $1,200.”

The pastor went on to chastise her in front of the congregation.

“You’re not listening to what I’m saying. If you have $1,000 plus $1,000…” he said, emphasizing the total he expected.

When the woman promised to bring the remaining $800 later, Winans replied, “Well, that ain’t what I asked you to do.”

Video of the exchange was circulated online and sparked widespread outrage from viewers.

