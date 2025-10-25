Helen Willis Campaign for Fulton County Commission Gains Early Lead Following Successful Kickoff

With municipal elections just 10 days away on Nov. 4, the race for Fulton County Commissioner, District 5 is already heating up, and longtime South Fulton City Councilmember Helen Zenobia Willis is already getting a strong start over potential opponents.

Although the County Commission election won’t take place until the May 2026 Democratic Primary, Willis says now is the time to build early support, infrastructure, and fundraising capacity to win next year.

Willis officially launched her campaign in late September with a combined birthday celebration and campaign kickoff at Enon Ranch in Southwest Atlanta, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of more than 100 residents, clergy, business leaders, and supporters from across the district. The event served as both a kickoff and fundraiser, generating early proceeds to fund and power a vigorous campaign effort. The evening marked the formal start of her campaign to succeed Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., who is seeking the Fulton County chairmanship and will vacate the District 5 seat at the end of 2026.

“This is about experience, results, and readiness to serve on day one,” said Willis, now in her eighth year on the South Fulton City Council. “The people of Fulton County deserve a commissioner who understands the challenges facing our communities and knows how to deliver solutions that work.”

Willis has already received key early endorsements, including Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, Fulton Commissioner Arrington, State Sen. Donzella James, former State Rep. Roger Bruce, Fulton County Clerk of Superior Court Ché Alexander, and South Fulton Councilmember Carmalitha Gumbs. Faith leaders have also expressed strong support, including Rev. Gregory Pollard, senior pastor of The Enon Church, and First Lady Pollard, who praised Willis’s long-standing partnership with the church and her consistent record of community service in South Fulton.

Willis’s campaign is focused on organizing, fundraising, and mobilizing voters early to ensure a strong showing in the May 2026 Democratic Primary. Her growing grassroots team plans to build on her well-known record of results and hands-on leadership.

As a councilmember, Willis has championed millions in new investments for parks, pools, and recreation centers, created youth employment and job-training programs, expanded senior wellness and food-relief efforts, and advanced affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization projects. She also served on the Fulton County Chairman’s Core Services and Governance Task Force, helping evaluate energy programs and county service delivery.

“I’ve spent my public service career listening, learning, and leading,” Willis said. “Now I’m ready to take that same commitment and energy to the county level to make sure every family and neighborhood has a voice at the table.”

About Councilmember Helen Z. Willis

Helen Zenobia Willis is serving her second consecutive term on the South Fulton City Council after first being elected in 2017 to represent District 3. Her leadership is grounded in criminal justice reform, improving health and wellness services, enhancing community needs and services, including enhancing parks and recreation, libraries, and senior and youth facilities.

On council Willis has led the charge to invest millions of dollars in upgrades to parks, pools, recreation centers, and grocery stores while launching the Red Oak Main Street Office and new housing programs. She also raised $200,000 for school supplies, created teen and young adult job fairs and job training programs, and led a human trafficking awareness and protection initiative. She has also protected seniors by expanding wellness programs, providing community vaccinations, and launching a citywide food-relief effort to fight hunger, and supplied 100,000 holiday meals.

Beyond city government, Willis also served in the county. She was appointed to the Fulton County Chairman’s Core Services and Governance Task Force, focusing on energy and evaluating “non-mandated” services the county provides. She is a proud Democrat, serving as a Georgia State Committee Member, Fulton County Post Seat Holder, and representative to the Georgia Municipal Black Caucus.