Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Reveals $5.1B Neighborhood Reinvestment Plan

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced a sweeping neighborhood reinvestment initiative aimed at making Atlanta “the best place to raise a child.” The plan, unveiled Tuesday, Sept. 30, seeks to revitalize under-resourced communities through investments in housing, transit, infrastructure, and economic development.

“When a child thrives in Atlanta – Atlanta thrives,” Dickens said. “We have an opportunity to shape a brighter future, with leaders, residents, partners, and organizations all working together to build stronger neighborhoods for every Atlantan.”

The proposal —still pending approval—relies heavily on Tax Allocation Districts (TADs), alongside other public and private funding sources. TADs are designated areas where increased property tax revenue is reinvested locally to support redevelopment.

According to the city, TADs would generate roughly $5.1 billion in funding to support the following:

$1.9 billion for expanded public transit

$1.5 billion for trails and green space

$1.3 billion for affordable housing (both single- and multi-family)

$170 million for health centers, recreation, and grocery stores

$88 million for small business and commercial development

$81 million for public infrastructure

City officials revealed that the transit expansion includes funding for four new MARTA infill stations, extensions to the Atlanta Streetcar (East and West), and light rail development along the Beltline’s Southside Trail.

School and County Support Needed

Mayor Dickens is calling for the extension of eight existing TADs to help finance the initiative. However, approval from Fulton County and the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is required, as both entities would be giving up portions of their tax revenue.

APS responded with a statement:

“We value our partnership with the City of Atlanta and appreciate the opportunity to learn more about the plan. In the days and weeks ahead, we look forward to continued conversations. APS is navigating a challenging budget season, and every decision we make will remain grounded in our core mission: supporting the education and long-term success of Atlanta’s students.”

The Atlanta City Council must also approve the initiative with a simple majority vote before it can move forward.

Criticism Over Oversight and Funding

Not everyone supports the plan. Critics argue that TADs lack the same level of transparency and oversight as allocations from the city’s general fund.

“TADs are not good stewards of public money,” said Julian Bene, a former member of the Invest Atlanta board, which administers TAD funding. “I saw this firsthand during my eight years on the board.”

Bene warned that the initiative could indirectly lead to higher property taxes and place added strain on the city’s general fund, which supports essential services like fire, police, and education.

“There’s no real incentive for schools and the county to go along with this,” Bene added, arguing that the funding should instead go back to essential public services.

Focus on Historically Underserved Neighborhoods

The plan will initially focus on seven neighborhoods that have experienced long-term disinvestment:

Thomasville Heights

Vine City

Bankhead

West Hollowell

East Campbellton

West Campbellton

Downtown Atlanta

A city press release noted that many of these areas suffer from high poverty, poor health outcomes, low graduation rates, and limited access to jobs and fresh food.

City leaders say this initiative aims to reverse those trends by addressing long-standing social and economic disparities.

A public hearing on the proposed TAD extensions is scheduled for October 14 before the Community Development/Human Services Committee.