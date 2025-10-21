Thrivin’ in Color Honors Breast CancerAwareness Month

Thrivin’ in Color Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Powerful Episode Featuring Marissa Thomas of For the Breast of Us

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Black PR Wire’s “Thrivin’ in Color” podcast spotlights Marissa Thomas, co-founder and CEO of For the Breast of Us, a national community dedicated to empowering women of color affected by breast cancer. In this insightful episode, Marissa joins host Camry Brown to share her personal journey, passion for advocacy, and how she’s transforming survivorship into strength, sisterhood, and representation.

During this moving and inspiring episode, Marissa discusses the vision behind For the Breast of Us and the emotional, physical and social shifts women experience after diagnosis. She also opens about the life altering moment of receiving her diagnosis and the importance of mental health and self-care. “Marissa reminds us that thriving after a diagnosis is possible and powerful,” said Camry. “Listeners will find her strength and advocacy truly empowering.”



Founded in May 2019, For the Breast of Us is the first inclusive breast cancer community dedicated to empowering women of color affected by breast cancer to make the rest of their lives the best of their lives. Through advocacy, community, and education, the organization works to ensure that every woman — regardless of background — has access to the resources, representation, and support needed to thrive during and after diagnosis. More than a platform, For the Breast of Us is a movement that uplifts, educates, and amplifies the voices of women of color, creating a world where survivorship is defined by

strength, dignity, and sisterhood.

Black PR Wire’s Thrivin’ in Color podcast celebrates the voices, stories, and experiences of people of color while fostering a sense of community and connection among listeners. Tune in to Thrivin’ in Color on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

“Thrivin’ in Color Thrivin’ In Color” is a podcast produced by Black PR Wire, featuring interviews with remarkable sistas and brothas from across the country who are doing extraordinary things in today’s society. The show takes us behind the scenes of their world, where we meet with them and pick up some golden nuggets for success. Thrivin’ In Color podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all of your favorite podcast services.



Black News! For more information on Black PR Wire and Thrivin’ in Color, call 1-877-BLACKPR or visit the website at blackprwire.com.