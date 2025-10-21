Kenneth Kelly named Chair of the American Bankers Association

The appointment is a one-year term for the nation’s largest financial service industry organization

First Independence Bank and its board of directors proudly announce that Chairman and CEO, Kenneth Kelly, has been elected as 2025-2026 Chairman of the American Bankers Association.

The installation ceremony took place during the American Bankers Association Annual Convention in Charlotte today.

“Kenneth brings a powerful combination of decisive leadership, strong vision and problem-solving skills to the role of ABA Chair,” said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. “He understands the unique challenges facing smaller institutions thanks to his leadership of First Independence, while also recognizing the critical role that banks of all sizes play in our economy. He has been a strong advocate for our industry as an ABA board member, and we are thrilled to have Kenneth lead our association during this pivotal time.”

“I am looking forward to serving our board as chairman. The ABA is celebrating 150 years of being the voice of all banks of all sizes. My goals will align with our strategic priorities of being a unifying advocate, an innovative catalyst, and a trusted partner. I’m grateful to the board for trusting me to lead during this period.” said Kelly.

Kelly, elected for the 2025-2026 term, succeeds ABA chair John Ashbury who led the group for the 2024-2025 association year. With this appointment, Kelly will continue as chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank while also representing banks across the United States.

“This is a wonderful appointment for Kenneth, the bank, and the communities that we serve. This will create a broader reach to engage communities across the nation as Kenneth continues his commitment to educate the masses about banking and financial optimization,” said Dimitrius Hutcherson, president of First Independence Bank.

First Independence Bank is headquartered in Detroit, with two branches in Detroit and two branches in the Twin Cities, Minn. The bank is currently celebrating 55 years in the banking industry.

“We take great pride in this historic moment. I have full confidence in his leadership both at First Independence Bank and with the American Bankers Association,” said Damon Jenkins, senior vice president/Twin Cities Market president, First Independence Bank.

Prior to his recent election as chair, Kelly served as chair-elect of American Bankers Association and as a board member over the last five years representing the voice of the nation’s $25 trillion banking industry.

Kelly will represent banks across the U.S. by lending a respected voice on financial matters.

For more information about the American Bankers Association, visit https://www.aba.com/.

First Independence Bank is the largest community-focused, mission-driven, commercial banks in the United States. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with its two newest locations in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it offers a variety of high-quality banking services from managing accounts to personal loans, mortgages, consumer education and investments. Established in 1970, the bank continues to be a responsible leader, efficiently serving the financial needs of its community, its businesses, and its customers nationwide. First Independence Bank is a member of FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. For more information visit http://www.firstindependence.com.

About the American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation’s $25 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ approximately 2.1 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and extend $13.1 trillion in loans.