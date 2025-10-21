Jan. 6 Rioter Pardoned By Trump Arrested For Threatening Hakeem Jeffries

Christopher Moynihan, a Jan. 6 rioter who was pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier this year, has been arrested for allegedly making a death threat against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

According to NBC News, Moynihan is currently being held in Dutchess County on a felony count of making a terroristic threat, New York State Police said.

The FBI began investigating Moynihan after receiving a tip citing his “homicidal ideations” and suspected drug abuse. According to authorities, Moynihan expressed plans to kill Jeffries in New York City “for the future.”

“The threat made against me was credible, it was serious, and it was investigated thoroughly. I am grateful to law enforcement for acting quickly to ensure my safety and the safety of my family,” Jeffries said in a statement.

In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riots. Prosecutors said Moynihan was among the first rioters to breach the Capitol grounds, entering the Senate gallery and rummaging through Senator Ted Cruz’s desk.

“There’s gotta be something in here we can f—- use against these scumbags,” Moynihan said in a video from the riot, later adding, “We will restore our republic. Down with communism. Down with Biden.”

After serving time, Moynihan was released early following a Supreme Court ruling that impacted one of the charges against him. Moynihan’s appeal was pending when Trump issued a blanket pardon for insurrectionists on January 20, 2025, his first day back in office.

Moynihan’s bail has been set at $10,000 cash or $30,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday (October 23).