‘I Do Have A Nazi Streak In Me’: Trump Pick Says MLK Day Belongs In ‘Hell’

By Black Information Network
0

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

Paul Ingrassia, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel, is under fire after leaked text messages revealed he made racist and antisemitic remarks.

POLITICO published the text messages just days before Ingrassia’s scheduled confirmation hearing on Thursday (October 23), which is now in jeopardy as several Republican leaders condemn his racist remarks.

In January 2024, Ingrassia wrote in a Republican group chat that the holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. “belongs” in “hell.”

“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” Ingrassia reportedly said.

In another message, the Trump nominee used a racial slur.

“No moulignon holidays … From Kwanza to MLK Jr. Day to Black History Month to Juneteenth. Every single one needs to be eviscerated,” he wrote.

In December 2023, Ingrassia reportedly said, “Never trust a chinaman or Indian. NEVER,” while referencing then-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

He also joked about being on a Nazi talk show, confessing, “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it.”

Despite his lawyer’s claiming that the remarks were “satirical” or taken out of context, bipartisan condemnation of Ingrassia. Senate Majority Whip John Thune publicly called on the White House to withdraw the nomination, telling reporters, “He’s not gonna pass.”

Other Republican senators who have publicly opposed Ingrassia’s nomination include Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). The backlash puts Ingrassia’s confirmation in jeopardy, as he can only afford to lose three Republican votes, assuming Democrats vote unanimously against him.

The White House hasn’t publicly commented on the leaked messages. Ingrassia has already faced scrutiny over a previously reported sexual harassment complaint at the Department of Homeland Security, where he serves as White House liaison.

