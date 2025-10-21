‘I Do Have A Nazi Streak In Me’: Trump Pick Says MLK Day Belongs In ‘Hell’

Paul Ingrassia, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel, is under fire after leaked text messages revealed he made racist and antisemitic remarks.

POLITICO published the text messages just days before Ingrassia’s scheduled confirmation hearing on Thursday (October 23), which is now in jeopardy as several Republican leaders condemn his racist remarks.

In January 2024, Ingrassia wrote in a Republican group chat that the holiday for Martin Luther King Jr. “belongs” in “hell.”

“MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his ‘holiday’ should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs,” Ingrassia reportedly said.

In another message, the Trump nominee used a racial slur.

“No moulignon holidays … From Kwanza to MLK Jr. Day to Black History Month to Juneteenth. Every single one needs to be eviscerated,” he wrote.

In December 2023, Ingrassia reportedly said, “Never trust a chinaman or Indian. NEVER,” while referencing then-presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

He also joked about being on a Nazi talk show, confessing, “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it.”

Despite his lawyer’s claiming that the remarks were “satirical” or taken out of context, bipartisan condemnation of Ingrassia. Senate Majority Whip John Thune publicly called on the White House to withdraw the nomination, telling reporters, “He’s not gonna pass.”

Other Republican senators who have publicly opposed Ingrassia’s nomination include Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). The backlash puts Ingrassia’s confirmation in jeopardy, as he can only afford to lose three Republican votes, assuming Democrats vote unanimously against him.

The White House hasn’t publicly commented on the leaked messages. Ingrassia has already faced scrutiny over a previously reported sexual harassment complaint at the Department of Homeland Security, where he serves as White House liaison.