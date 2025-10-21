type here...
Grace Wales Bonner Becomes First Black Woman To Lead At Major Fashion House

By Black Information Network
Grace Wales Bonner has made fashion history.

According to WWD, Wales Bonner was appointed as menswear creative director at Hermès, making her the first Black woman to lead design at a major European luxury fashion house. The announcement from Hermès International follows the departure of Véronique Nichanian, who held the role for 37 years.

“I am deeply honored,” Wales Bonner said in a statement. “Joining such a lineage of artisans and creators is a dream for me.”

Born in London to a British mother and Jamaican father, Wales Bonner launched her namesake label in 2014 after graduating from Central Saint Martins. Wales Bonner has been praised for her designs that intertwine European tailoring with African diasporic aesthetics.

Wales Bonner’s work has received major accolades, including the LVMH Prize in 2016 and a British Fashion Award. She has also collaborated with Adidas and Dior and curated exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès, said Wales Bonner’s “taste and curiosity for artistic practice strongly resonate with Hermès’ creative approach.”

Wales-Bonner joins a small group of Black designers who have reached leadership roles in high fashion, including the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton and Aurora James at Brother Vellies. Her collection for Hermès is expected to show later this year.

