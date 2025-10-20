What SNAP Recipients Need To Know About Their November Benefits

Millions of Americans who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive their November benefits throughout the month, but exactly when depends on the state you live in, per Newsweek.
SNAP supports about 42 million low income people each month by helping them afford groceries. Benefits are issued via electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, which can be used at authorized retailers and some online grocery stores.
Major changes to SNAP tied to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) are now in effect, tightening work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs).
ABAWDs can only receive SNAP benefits for 3 months every 3 years unless they meet work criteria. The new rules have changed who qualifies for exemptions from SNAP’s three-month limit for ABAWDs. The age exemption was expanded from 59 to 65 years old, but the childcare exemption now only applies to parents/guardians of children under 14 when it was previously 18.
People experiencing homelessness and veterans are no longer exempt, but pregnant individuals and those unable to work due to a physical or mental condition remain exempt.
It’s important to check your state’s payment schedule to see when your SNAP benefits will arrive this month. If you’re an ABAWD, be aware of the new eligibility rules that could impact how long you can receive assistance.
See your state’s November distribution dates below.
Alabama: November 4 to 23
Alaska: November 1
Arizona: November 1 to 13
Arkansas: November 4 to 13
California: November 1 to 10
Colorado: November 1 to 10
Connecticut: November 1 to 3
Delaware: November 2 to 23
District of Columbia: November 1 to 10
Florida: November 1 to 28
Georgia: November 5 to 23
Guam: November 1 to 10
Hawaii: November 3 to 5
Idaho: November 1 to 10
Illinois: November 1 to 20
Indiana: November 5 to 23
Iowa: November 1 to 10
Kansas: November 1 to 10
Kentucky: November 1 to 19
Louisiana: November 1 to 23
Maine: November 10 to 14
Maryland: November 4 to 23
Massachusetts: November 1 to 14
Michigan: November 3 to 21
Minnesota: November 4 to 13
Mississippi: November 4 to 21
Missouri: November 1 to 22
Montana: November 2 to 6
Nebraska: November 1 to 5
Nevada: November 1 to 10
New Hampshire: November 5
New Jersey: November 1 to 5
New Mexico: November 1 to 20
New York: November 1 to 9
North Carolina: November 3 to 21
North Dakota: November 1
Ohio: November 2 to 20
Oklahoma: November 1 to 10
Oregon: November 1 to 9
Pennsylvania: November 3 to 14
Puerto Rico: November 4 to November 22
Rhode Island: November 1
South Carolina: November 1 to 19
South Dakota: November 10
Tennessee: November 1 to 20
Texas: November 1 to 28
Utah: November 5, 11 and 15
Virgin Islands: November 1
Vermont: November 1
Virginia: November 1 to 7
Washington: November 1 to 20
West Virginia: November 1 to 9
Wisconsin: November 1 to 15
Wyoming: November 1 to 4
