Millions To Rally Against Trump’s Agenda In ‘No Kings’ Protests Nationwide

Millions across the U.S. are set to protest against President Donald Trump’s increasingly authoritarian agenda this weekend, per CNN.

On Saturday (October 18), more than 2,500 “No Kings” protests are set to take place across the country, marking an expansion of the June demonstrations that drew roughly five million demonstrators nationwide.

The second wave of “No Kings” protests, organized by the Indivisible Project, comes amid the government shutdown and the Trump administration’s deployment of National Guard troops to major cities.

“We are expecting millions of people around the country collectively showing up to oppose authoritarianism, corruption, and attacks on our neighbors and our rights,” Leah Greenberg, co-executive director of Indivisible, said.

Since the June protests, the Trump administration has ramped up its authoritarian agenda, widening ICE raids, seeking prosecution against political opponents, increasing military presence in Democratic-led cities, temporarily pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air, and more.

Republican officials have condemned the protests. House Speaker Mike Johnson falsely claimed they contributed to the government shutdown. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added, “No Kings equals no paychecks.”

Sen. Roger Marshall warned of violence and said the National Guard may be needed.

“Hopefully it’ll be peaceful. I doubt it,” Marshall said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already deployed National Guard troops to Austin, citing alleged “antifa links,” a move swiftly condemned by Texas Democrats.

“Sending armed soldiers to suppress peaceful protests is what kings and dictators do — and Greg Abbott just proved he’s one of them,” Texas House Minority Leader Gene Wu said.

Trump has also announced another military parade scheduled for Saturday in California, prompting criticism from local leaders who view it as an attempt to overshadow the protests.

Organizers of the “No Kings” protests are preparing for possible military intervention.

“We do not expect there to be any need for the National Guard … but we are prepared,” ACLU’s Deirdre Schifeling said.

Legal experts warned that Trump could invoke an existing emergency memorandum to justify military deployments even at peaceful protests.

“Under this memorandum, troops can be deployed if there are entirely peaceful protests,” Elizabeth Goitein of the Brennan Center for Justice said. “It’s a direct attack on First Amendment freedoms.”